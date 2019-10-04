Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,678 head of cattle selling on Oct. 3, compared to 3,351 head on Sept. 26 and 1,871 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 750 to 850 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher. The feeder heifers were limited in comparable weights with a higher undertone noted. The calves were limited in comparable weights with a higher undertone noted on weaned calves. The best demand was for long weaned calves with a vaccination program. The demand was good to very good and the quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $2 to $3 higher and there were not enough bulls from the previous sale for an accurate market test. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 45% steers and 55% were heifers; 6% was slaughter cattle with 71% cows and 29% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 76%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 293 lbs., 185.00 unweaned; 9 head, 375 lbs., 170.00 unweaned; 37 head, 414 lbs., 187.00; 9 head, 476 lbs., 170.00; 14 head, 463 lbs., 154.00 unweaned; 103 head, 533 to 534 lbs., 157.00 to 171.50 (171.08); 20 head, 546 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 4 head, 587 lbs., 153.00; 31 head, 621 to 648 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.51); 14 head, 608 lbs., 136.00 fleshy; 106 head, 653 to 693 lbs., 143.00 to 147.00 (145.65); 98 head, 773 to 778 lbs., 144.25 to 147.85 (145.68); 146 head, 804 to 835 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 (143.80); 8 head, 966 lbs., 128.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 298 lbs., 176.00; 4 head, 698 lbs., 136.00; 19 head, 778 lbs., 130.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 335 lbs., 173.00; 4 head, 338 lbs., 167.00 unweaned; 12 head, 355 lbs., 179.00; 9 head, 427 lbs., 160.00; 19 head, 432 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 14 head, 490 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 9 head, 502 lbs., 142.00; 28 head, 555 to 574 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (137.05); 9 head, 576 lbs., 132.00 fleshy; 17 head, 614 to 624 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (134.50); 45 head, 661 to 683 lbs., 136.25 to 139.00 (138.13); 4 head, 701 lbs., 138.00; 87 head, 774 to 784 lbs., 139.60 to 140.25 (139.67); 489 head, 814 to 835 lbs., 138.85 to 144.00 (141.97) thin fleshed. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 546 lbs., 124.50,
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 1173 to 1575 lbs., 57.50 to 64.50 (59.41) average dressing; 1 head, 1505 lbs., 62.00 high; 12 head, 1021 to 1265 lbs., 51.00 to 55.00 (53.33) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 2 head, 990 to 1045 lbs., 45.00 to 47.00 (46.03) average; 3 head, 925 to 1120 lbs., 35.00 to 38.00 (36.87) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 9 head, 1595 to 1995 lbs., 78.50 to 82.50 (80.22) average; 5 head, 1252 to 1825 lbs., 71.00 to 73.50 (72.52) low.
