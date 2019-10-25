Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported estimated receipts of 1,025 head of cattle selling on Oct. 24, compared to 2,282 head on Oct. 17 and 2,684 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
In comparison to the previous week, the offerings were limited. The feeder steers experienced a higher undertone. The heifers were not enough of comparable weights for a market trend. The calves were limited in comparable weights. The steer calves experienced a higher undertone noted and there were not enough heifer calves for a market test. The demand was good to very good and the quality was average to attractive. The supply included 98% feeder cattle with 55% steers and 45% were heifers; and 2% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 81%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 416 to 428 lbs., 180.00 to 184.50 (182.22); 9 head, 416 lbs., 157.00 fleshy; 14 head, 513 lbs., 160.00; 6 head, 528 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 47 head, 565 to 589 lbs., 150.50 to 152.00 (150.96); 5 head, 571 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 16 head, 611 lbs., 148.00; 6 head, 635 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 5 head, 668 lbs., 148.00; 88 head, 707 to 744 lbs., 147.50 to 150.50 (149.72); 27 head, 794 lbs., 153.50; 196 head, 816 to 838 lbs., 152.75 to 157.50 (154.97) thin fleshed; 176 head, 858 to 886 lbs., 142.00 to 148.50 (146.82); 22 head, 962 lbs., 140.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 590 lbs., 137.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 428 lbs., 140.50 unweaned; 5 head, 484 lbs., 137.00; 5 head, 482 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 15 head, 509 to 542 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (132.23) fleshy; 18 head, 569 to 589 lbs., 133.00 to 139.50 (135.22); 27 head, 576 to 590 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.64) fleshy; 19 head, 560 to 581 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.40) unweaned; 22 head, 600 to 636 lbs., 135.00 to 138.50 (137.10); 49 head, 683 to 692 lbs., 140.25 to 143.50 (142.05); 201 head, 714 to 745 lbs., 140.00 to 146.75 (144.24); 17 head, 735 to 740 lbs., 135.25 to 137.00 (135.86) fleshy; 5 head, 827 lbs., 130.50; 18 head, 899 lbs., 132.00; 5 head, 924 lbs., 127.50; 86 head, 956 lbs., 129.75; Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 367 lbs., 130.00; 7 head, 425 lbs., 127.00; 6 head, 532 lbs., 124.00.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1395 lbs., 1125.00; over 5 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 1363 to 1575 lbs., 750.00 to 770.00 (766.25); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 13 head, 1164 lbs., 1000.00.
