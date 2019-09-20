Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported estimated receipts of 2,650 head of cattle selling Sept. 19, compared to 2,246 head on Sept. 12 and 1,449 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
This was a preliminary report. In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling steady to $2 higher, with instances of $3 to $4 higher on thinner cattle. The feeder heifers were higher with an undertone noted on comparable weights in limited receipts. A few consignments of weaned and vaccinated calves were offered but there was no comparable weights for a market test. The demand was good to very good and the quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows were steady to $1 lower using a limited test. There were not enough bulls for a market test. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 65% steers and 35% were heifers; 6% was slaughter cattle with 92% cows and 8% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 93%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 430 lbs., 180.50; 19 head, 473 to 496 lbs., 160.00 to 167.75 (165.64); 47 head, 577 to 589 lbs., 150.50 to 155.00 (153.25); 100 head, 673 to 680 lbs., 144.50 to 151.00 (149.79); 297 head, 756 to 795 lbs., 135.25 to 144.50 (141.15); 171 head, 800 to 849 lbs., 138.50 to 142.00 (140.58); 193 head, 860 to 899 lbs., 132.50 to 140.25 (137.27); 231 head, 909 to 941 lbs., 128.00 to 137.50 (135.65); 13 head, 933 lbs., 123.25 fleshy; 297 head, 960 to 997 lbs., 127.25 to 132.25 (129.99). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 407 lbs., 166.00; 6 head, 532 lbs., 143.50; 69 head, 705 to 724 lbs., 133.50 to 138.75 (134.39); 21 head, 890 lbs., 126.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 446 lbs., 164.50; 4 head, 462 lbs., 154.00; 30 head, 523 lbs., 143.00; 22 head, 597 lbs., 141.50; 29 head, 649 lbs., 145.00; 11 head, 654 lbs., 135.00; 301 head, 713 to 748 lbs., 135.75 to 139.50 (138.69); 203 head, 753 to 793 lbs., 128.75 to 137.50 (135.14); 122 head, 813 to 847 lbs., 122.75 to 127.75 (125.39); 13 head, 888 lbs., 116.50; 20 head, 935 lbs., 113.75; 7 head, 1020 lbs., 109.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 495 lbs., 135.00; 22 head, 618 to 642 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.82); 8 head, 698 lbs., 117.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, 19 head, 1030 to 1321 lbs., 53.50 to 58.50 (54.89) average dressing; 21 head, 1070 to 1275 lbs., 49.50 to 54.00 (51.73) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 54 head, 908 to 1315 lbs., 44.50 to 53.00 (47.04) average; 4 head, 1230 lbs., 45.00 low. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1455 to 2215 lbs., 75.00 to 82.00 (77.80) average; 1 head, 1850 lbs., 85.00 high; 2 head, 1650 to 1735 lbs., 62.00 to 64.00 (63.03) low.
