Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,147 head of cattle selling on Sept. 5, compared to 3,421 head on Aug. 29 and 2,057 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 850 to 950 pounds were selling $1 to $2 lower. The feeder heifer offerings were limited with a lower undertone noted. There were not enough calves with comparable weights for a market test. The demand was moderate to good and the quality was average. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $2 lower. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 74% steers and 26% were heifers; and 18% was slaughter cattle with 94% cows and 6% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 99%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 710 lbs., 137.00 fleshy; 180 head, 822 to 836 lbs., 134.10 to 140.25 (137.87); 227 head, 863 to 899 lbs., 129.10 to 135.25 (132.78); 9 head, 850 lbs., 122.00 fleshy; 171 head, 911 to 919 lbs., 129.75 to 132.60 (131.23); 40 head, 951 lbs., 127.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 739 lbs., 132.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 564 lbs., 138.00; 7 head, 672 lbs., 127.25; 9 head, 680 to 696 lbs., 121.00 fleshy; 3 head, 711 lbs., 124.00; 45 head, 755 to 760 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (123.97); 149 head, 812 to 824 lbs., 125.50 to 128.10 (126.69); 6 head, 1017 lbs., 86.00 fleshy.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1528 to 1737 lbs., 66.00 to 74.50 (71.28) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 62 head, 1015 to 1455 lbs., 56.00 to 63.00 (58.54) average; 11 head, 1387 to 1430 lbs., 68.00 to 70.00 (69.09) high; 33 head, 1080 to 1427 lbs., 53.00 to 71.50 (57.56) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 14 head, 935 to 1180 lbs., 43.00 to 53.00 (47.31) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1490 to 1900 lbs., 81.00 to 84.50 (82.49) average; 2 head, 1850 to 2225 lbs., 85.50 to 86.50 (85.95) high; 1 head, 1425 lbs., 62.00 low.
