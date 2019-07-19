Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,582 head of cattle selling on July 18, compared to 861 head a week ago and 2,056 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriclture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers with a lower undertone prevailed and there not enough comparable weights for an accurate market trend. Due to short numbers the previous week, the feeder heifers were limited in comparable weights available although a higher undertone was noted on those weighing 800 to 850 pounds. The calves experienced a lower undertone and there were not enough comparable weights for a market test. Overall the demand was moderate and the quality was average. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 lower. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 31% steers, 69% were heifers and 0% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 97%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 461 lbs., 176.00; 45 head, 600 to 639 lbs., 144.00 to 147.00 (144.77); 9 head, 671 lbs., 134.00; 12 head, 718 to 719 lbs., 131.50 to 135.00 (132.37); 12 head, 848 lbs., 133.50; 93 head, 863 to 890 lbs., 128.75 to 134.75 (132.58); 73 head, 905 to 922 lbs., 128.25 to 128.50 (128.30); 54 head, 969 lbs., 127.50; 69 head, 1019 lbs., 123.75 to 125.00 (123.89).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 382 lbs., 131.00 fleshy; 11 head, 503 to 509 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.27) fleshy; 47 head, 614 lbs., 135.00; 33 head, 617 to 622 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.27) fleshy; 97 head, 656 to 674 lbs., 134.75 to 139.75 (137.93); 7 head, 731 lbs., 134.00; 136 head, 766 to 774 lbs., 130.25 to 133.50 (132.48); 449 head, 807 to 844 lbs., 126.50 to 136.25 (132.89); 53 head, 874 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 551 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 563 lbs., 139.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 10 head, 1530 to 1795 lbs., 66.00 to 73.00 (69.00) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 85 head, 1010 to 1415 lbs., 54.50 to 64.50 (59.80) average; 10 head, 1280 to 1350 lbs., 65.00 to 66.50 (65.41) high; 17 head, 1005 to 1248 lbs., 48.00 to 55.00 (52.82) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 4 head, 935 to 1005 lbs., 46.50 to 50.00 (47.59) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 10 head, 1420 to 1890 lbs., 74.50 to 84.00 (79.35) average; 6 head, 1690 to 2190 lbs., 86.00 to 89.50 (88.12) high; 1 head, 1205 lbs., 64.50 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 8 head, 1316 to 1385 lbs., 1385.00 to 1400.00 (1388.90); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1430 lbs., 1375.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 16 head, 1385 to 1458 lbs., 1150.00 to 1385.00 (1323.27); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head,1243 lbs., 800.00.
