Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported a preliminary estimate of 1,500 head of cattle selling on Oct. 31, compared to 1,732 head on Oct. 24 and 2,023 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, there were limited offerings. The feeder steers were unevenly steady and the heifers weighing 700 to 750 pounds were steady to $2 lower with a higher undertone noted on 800- to 1,000-pounders. There was not enough calves for a market test. The demand was good to very good and the quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows were steady to $1 lower using a limited test, but there was not enough bulls for a market test. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 66% steers and 34% were heifers; 13% was slaughter cattle with 97% cows and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 97%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 491 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 5 head, 507 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 4 head, 588 1lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 12 head, 616 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 34 head, 700 to 741 lbs., 147.00 to 151.00 (148.22); 116 head, 760 to 793 lbs., 146.00 to 154.75 (151.55); 177 head, 800 to 825 lbs., 148.10 to 151.25 (149.57); 25 head, 801 to 821 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (129.18) fleshy; 195 head, 807 to 824 lbs., 154.50 to 156.00 (155.50) thin fleshed; 5 head, 873 lbs., 145.00; 232 head, 904 to 942 lbs., 141.85 to 146.00 (143.91); 11 head, 968 lbs., 139.00; 15 head, 1056 lbs., 121.00 fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 508 to 542 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.94) unweaned; 8 head, 681 lbs., 145.00; 71 head, 722 to 744 lbs., 138.50 to 146.00 (141.64); 121 head, 753 to 757 lbs., 144.50 to 145.00 (144.75); 107 head, 831 to 833 lbs., 139.25 to 141.10 (140.25); 34 head, 805 lbs., 129.00 fleshy; 9 head, 881 lbs., 139.00; 38 head, 913 to 944 lbs., 133.50 to 140.00 (137.80); 30 head, 1061 to 1062 lbs., 128.00 to 128.75 (128.10).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1535 lbs., 64.50 average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 56 head, 1000 to 1442 lbs., 42.00 to 48.75 (45.28) average dressing; 10 head, 1216 to 1450 lbs., 49.00 to 61.00 (54.31) high; 31 head, 997 to 1225 lbs., 37.75 to 43.50 (40.860 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 9 head, 920 to 1130 lbs., 30.00 to 33.00 (32.34) average; 2 head, 1160 lbs., 26.00 low. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1245 to 1840 lbs., 71.50 to 73.50 (72.69) average; 1 head, 2165 lbs., 76.00 high.
