Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,281 head of cattle selling on Oct. 17, compared to 2,572 head on Oct. 10 and 3,832 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were limited in comparable weights and a higher undertone was boted. The reputation consignments of thin-fleshed steers weighing 800 to 900 pounds offered were selling $1 to $2 higher. The feeder heifers, in limited offerings, at 750 to 859 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher. There were not enough calves with comparable weights for a market trend; however, a lower undertone was noted with the best demand for long weaned calves with a vaccination program. The demand was good to very good and the quality was average to mostly attractive. The slaughter cows were steady to $3 lower and there was not enough bulls for a market test. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 73% steers and 27% were heifers; and 9% was slaughter cattle with 96% cows and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 95%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 412 lbs., 179.00; 5 head, 452 lbs., 158.00 unweaned; 11 head, 528 to 540 lbs., 140.50 to 141.00 (140.68) unweaned; 10 head, 550 to 567 lbs., 150.00; 19 head, 634 to 635 lbs., 139.00 to 142.50 (141.21) fleshy; 4 head, 676 lbs., 137.25 fleshy; 53 head, 716 to 732 lbs., 142.50 to 150.50 (148.12); 9 head, 729 lbs., 134.00 fleshy; 174 head, 753 to 772 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (146.97); 115 head, 756 to 798 lbs., 151.50 to 152.75 (152.33) thin fleshed; 69 head, 832 to 846 lbs., 142.00 to 149.00 (147.67); 129 head, 832 to 837 lbs., 151.50 to 152.10 (151.80) thin fleshed; 174 head, 875 to 885 lbs., 141.50 to 148.50 (145.81); 472 head, 854 to 891 lbs., 149.25 to 151.35 (150.15) thin fleshed; 83 head, 903 to 922 lbs., 143.25 to 143.75 (143.60); 4 head, 1015 lbs., 129.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 684 lbs., 133.50 fleshy; 31 head, 761 to 781 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.67).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 356 to 376 lbs., 156.50 to 166.00 (161.10); 4 head, 448 lbs., 150.00; 16 head, 521 to 531 lbs., 135.50 to 139.00 (137.97); 16 head, 520 to 544 lbs., 128.50 to 129.50 (129.14) unweaned; 22 head, 670 to 684 lbs., 135.50 fleshy; 38 head, 700 lbs., 138.50; 119 head, 769 to 776 lbs., 133.25 to 137.35 (136.23); 125 head, 776 to 780 lbs., 142.50 to 143.00 (142.75) thin fleshed; 141 head, 802 to 825 lbs., 130.00 to 136.25 (135.46). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 452 lbs., 132.00; 12 head, 604 lbs., 125.50; 6 head, 622 lbs., 120.50 unweaned.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 1170 to 1453 lbs., 54.50 to 59.00 (57.06) average dressing; 7 head, 1186 to 1418 lbs., 60.00 to 67.00 (64.54) high; 13 head, 1080 to 1331 lbs., 49.00 to 53.00 (51.63) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 35 head, 1025 to 1212 lbs., 45.00 to 47.50 (46.51) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1480 to 1635 lbs., 75.00 to 77.00 (76.05) average; 1 head, 1400 lbs., 71.00 low.
