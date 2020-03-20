Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,328 head of cattle selling on March 19, compared to 2,976 head on March 12 and 5,775 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, there was limited comparable weights available with feeder steers weighing 750 to 900 pounds that were steady to firm. The heifers were mostly selling $2 to $4 higher. Calves too lightly tested for an accurate market trend, steer calves lower undertone noted, heifer calves higher undertone noted. The demand was good and the quality was average to some attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $6 to $8 higher, with most receipts being bigger cows carrying good flesh. The bulls experienced a higher undertone. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 58% steers and 42% were heifers; 16% was slaughter cattle with 94% cows and 6% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 93%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 360 lbs., 196.00; 6 head, 445 lbs., 180.00; 15 head, 499 lbs., 170.00; 8 head, 506 to 539 lbs., 159.00 to 164.00 (162.20); 27 head, 605 to 615 lbs., 149.00 to 152.00 (149.33); 74 head, 672 lbs., 139.50; 18 head, 725 to 733 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.61); 149 head, 755 to 796 lbs., 124.00 to 128.50 (125.71); 20 head, 810 to 836 lbs., 117.00 to 121.00 (119.77); 186 head, 855 to 899 lbs., 114.75 to 125.50 (121.74); 79 head, 902 to 904 lbs., 117.60 to 118.00 (117.72). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 623 lbs., 144.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 417 to 426 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.36) fleshy; 15 head, 454 to 496 lbs., 148.50 to 156.00 (151.84); 4 head, 513 lbs., 148.00; 4 head, 578 lbs., 133.00; 52 head, 616 to 632 lbs., 129.00 to 144.50 (131.42); 30 head, 674 to 690 lbs., 122.00 to 123.00 (122.67); 65 head, 701 to 741 lbs., 118.00 to 122.50 (119.10); 56 head, 700 lbs., 132.50 replacement; 44 head, 787 lbs., 118.00; 72 head, 819 to 824 lbs., 105.00 to 115.25 (113.83); 62 Head, 808 lbs., 130.00 replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 463 lbs., 131.00; 4 head, 601 lbs., 117.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 1500 to 1630 lbs., 71.00 to 73.75 (72.81) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 26 head, 922 to 1485 lbs., 61.50 to 73.00 (65.88) average; 58 head, 1217 to 1580 lbs., 66.00 to 73.00 (69.37) high; 9 head, 1020 to 1128 lbs., 57.00 to 59.00 (57.33) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 7 head, 961 to 1067 lbs., 44.00 to 54.50 (51.27) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 8 head, 1750 to 2370 lbs., 86.00 to 95.00 (89.38) average.
