Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,530 head of cattle selling on Jan. 23, compared to 4,276 head on Jan. 16 and 1,258 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were mostly steady to $2 higher using limited comparable weights. The feeder heifers had limited offerings with a higher undertone noted. There were not enough calves for an accurate market trend. Overall, the demand was good to very good and the quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $4 higher. There were not enough bulls the previous week for a market test; however, a higher undertone was noted. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 66% steers and 34% were heifers; 3% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 12% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 433 to 445 lbs., 195.00 to 195.50 (195.26); 12 head, 490 lbs., 182.50; 50 head, 553 to 597 lbs., 158.00 to 168.50 (163.40); 62 head, 600 to 631 lbs., 152.50 to 162.00 (158.94); 36 head, 650 to 687 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (146.42); 200 head, 705 to 743 lbs., 137.50 to 155.50 (148.13); 15 head, 776 lbs., 144.00; 176 head, 802 to 841 lbs., 137.60 to 152.00 (144.29); 118 head, 884 to 896 lbs., 144.00 to 146.25 (145.10); 17 head, 933 lbs., 131.00 Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 722 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 388 lbs., 166.00; 34 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 160.00 to 164.50 (162.47); 31 head, 546 lbs., 148.50; 43 head, 555 to 591 lbs., 146.75 to 148.00 (146.94); 30 head, 603 to 630 lbs., 141.00 to 146.75 (143.31); 36 head, 665 to 669 lbs., 141.50 to 144.00 (143.10); 53 head, 701 to 713 lbs., 131.50 to 138.00 (134.17); 49 head, 766 to 791 lbs., 133.50 to 137.75 (135.51); 61 head, 829 lbs., 133.00; 34 head, 915 lbs., 137.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 1050 to 1450 lbs., 51.50 to 65.00 (60.27) average dressing; 73 head, 1300 to 1730 lbs., 60.00 to 68.50 (66.26) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 3 head, 956 lbs., 45.00 average. Bulls 1 to 2, 5 head, 1615 to 1910 lbs., 77.50 to 89.00 (81.77) average; 7 head, 2225 to 2326 lbs., 91.00 to 92.00 (91.14) high; 1 head, 1380 lbs., 72.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1430 lbs., 1325.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1150 to 1605 lbs., 890.00 to 1020.00 (947.63); over 5 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 39 head, 1117 to 1690 lbs., 700.00 to 1010.00 (871.40).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.