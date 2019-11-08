Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported preliminary receipts of 3,000 head of cattle selling on Nov. 7, compared to 1,813 head on Oct. 31 and 3,476 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were unevenly steady with a few reputation consignments of thinner cattle weighing over 800 pounds offered at the sale. The feeder heifers were limited in comparable weights with 700- to 850-pounders selling mostly steady to $1 lower. The calves were too early to establish a trend. The demand was good to very good and the quality was average to mostly attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 66% steers and 34% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 98%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 555 to 578 lbs., 149.00 to 154.50 (152.00); 31 head, 693 to 697 lbs., 144.50 to 146.50 (145.60) fleshy; 5 head, 730 lbs., 150.00; 74 head, 784 lbs., 152.50; 207 head, 802 to 849 lbs., 143.00 to 150.50 (148.05); 12 head, 822 lbs., 136.00 fleshy; 431 head, 854 to 893 lbs., 147.50 to 155.00 (151.09); 154 head, 908 to 918 lbs., 142.75 to 149.75 (145.58); 92 head, 956 lbs., 144.00; 5 head, 1018 lbs., 133.75; 97 head, 1074 to 1087 lbs., 131.25 to 135.50 (133.63); 54 head, 1109 lbs., 134.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 615 lbs., 143.00; 10 head, 681 lbs., 137.25; 20 head, 701 lbs., 131.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 621 to 625 lbs., 139.00 to 144.00 (142.40); 29 head, 662 lbs., 142.00; 271 head, 723 to 748 lbs., 138.00 to 144.25 (141.84); 82 head, 781 lbs., 146.00; 138 head, 817 to 830 lbs., 137.85 to 140.85 (139.39); 76 head, 850 to 890 lbs., 138.00 to 143.50 (141.84). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 599 lbs., 135.00; 9 head, 744 lbs., 120.50.
