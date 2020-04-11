Phillip Livestock, Phillip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 904 head of feeder cattle selling on April 7, compared to 1,752 head on March 24, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to two weeks ago, the feeder cattle offerings were too limited to make a complete comparison but a lower undertone was evident. Just a few strings of steers and heifers were offered as many consignors canceled due to the current weakness in the market. As the futures contracts fell sharply last week but then rose limit higher on April 7, cattle producers were hesitant to sell cattle as so much uncertainty exists. A feeder cattle special sale was scheduled for April 21. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 34% steers, 65% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weigihg over 600 pounds was 86%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 598 lbs., 153.00; 77 head, 737 lbs., 136.50; 146 head, 814 to 828 lbs., 126.00 to 126.50 (126.25). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 374 lbs., 163.00; 7 head, 478 lbs., 158.50; 8 head, 543 lbs., 146.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 528 lbs., 141.50; 81 head, 604 to 635 lbs., 139.50 to 139.75 (139.72); 280 head, 676 to 687 lbs., 135.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 328 lbs., 157.00; 38 head, 383 lbs., 154.00; 5 head, 424 lbs., 142.00; 5 head, 696 lbs., 116.00 full. Large frame 1, 26 head, 602 lbs., 135.50; 25 head, 736 lbs., 121.00 fleshy.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 514 lbs., 133.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.