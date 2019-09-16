Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 1,680 head of cattle selling on Sept. 10, compared to 1,486 head on Aug. 27 and 2,383 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Since there was no feeder cattle sale the previous week comparisons were made from two weeks ago. The feeder steers weighing 800 to 1,000 pounds were selling $5 to $6 lower, The feeder heifers weighing 750 to 900 pounds were selling $5 to $6 lower, those weighing 900 to 1,000 pounds were selling $6 to $7 lower and those 1,000 to 1,100 pounds were selling $5 to $6 lower. There was good demand for several load lots and many partial loads and packages of feeder steers, feeder heifers and tested open heifers, which sold on a moderate to active market. Nearly all of the supply was off grass with favorable weighing conditions. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 16% steers and 84% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 98%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 628 to 636 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (146.24); 8 head, 669 lbs., 142.00; 45 head, 823 to 838 lbs., 135.50 to 136.00 (135.83); 8 head, 804 lbs., 126.00 full; 48 head, 852 to 864 lbs., 134.50 to 135.50 (135.35); 27 head, 907 to 941 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.62); 22 head, 958 to 988 lbs., 121.00 to 123.50 (122.66). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 774 lbs., 132.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 881 lbs., 126.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 595 lbs., 134.00 fleshy; 6 head, 630 lbs., 139.50; 103 head, 754 to 789 lbs., 128.00 to 129.25 (128.92); 9 heads, 823 lbs., 125.00; 248 head, 852 to 886 lbs., 122.50 to 126.25 (125.42); 268 head, 903 to 946 lbs., 120.25 to 124.25 (122.90); 142 head, 962 to 989 lbs., 120.50 to 122.50 (122.06). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 733 lbs., 126.50; 12 head, 807 lbs., 122.75; 5 head, 910 lbs., 119.00. Large frame 1, 86 head, 1001 to 1046 lbs., 119.25 to 120.50 (119.79); 27 head, 1050 to 1061 lbs., 116.00 to 119.25 (117.63). Medium frame 1, 8 head, 813 lbs., 122.50.
