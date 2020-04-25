Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 1,354 head of feeder cattle selling on April 21, compared to 904 head on April 7 and 3,020 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
No feeder cattle sale was conducted the previous week so comparisons were made from two weeks ago. The feeder steers weighing 600 to 900 pounds were steady. The feeder heifers weighing 600 to 700 pounds were steady. There was moderate demand for several long strings and packages of feeder steers and feeder heifers, which sold on a moderate market. Many of the steers came from backgrounding yards and carried moderate to moderate plus flesh. Many of the heifers carried light to moderate flesh. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers and 42% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 98%. The next feeder cattle sale is May 12.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 609 lbs., 152.00 16 head, 686 lbs., 138.50; 63 head, 856 lbs., 121.25; 184 head, 934 to 941 lbs., 114.75; 21 head, 963 to 978 lbs., 112.25 to 113.25 (112.74). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 508 to 532 lbs., 142.00 to 147.50 (144.14).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 59 head, 617 to 629 lbs., 138.00 to 141.50 (140.97); 10 head, 631 lbs., 121.50 full; 6 head, 663 lbs., 131.50; 18 head, 729 lbs., 111.00 fleshy; 36 head, 703 lbs., 118.00 full; 16 head, 802 to 823 lbs., 109.00 to 113.50 (111.79); 49 head, 859 to 895 lbs., 110.00; 88 head, 916 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 410 lbs., 128.00. Large frame 1, 13 head, 704 to 727 lbs., 117.00 to 118.00 (117.39).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.