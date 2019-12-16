Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 3,300 head of feeder cattle selling Dec. 10, compared to 2,653 head on Dec. 3, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 550 pounds were steady to $2 lower and those over 550 pounds were selling $4 to $8 lower. The heifer calves were steady to $3 higher, except those 450 to 500 pounds were selling $4 to $5 lower. No comparison was available for yearling heifers with a few yearling steers offered. There was a moderate to good demand for this nice offering of high quality steer and heifer calves. There were weaned and non-weaned calves in the offering, the non-weaned calves were much greener than the weaned calves as the winter storms and cold temperatures have made it difficult for cattle to maintain body condition without a little supplemental energy. Several long strings offered in full loads and multiple load lots, the market was the most active on the loads. The yearling market was very active as the cattle were green and there were plenty of buyers still wanting to place yearlings on feed. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers and 46% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 46%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 394 lbs., 174.50 fleshy; 76 head, 407 to 433 lbs., 177.00 to 190.00 (179.38); 51 head, 487 to 495 lbs., 173.50 to 180.00 (177.43); 294 head, 502 to 543 lbs., 161.50 to 174.50 (168.61); 189 head, 575 to 588 lbs., 153.00 to 159.00 (157.05); 23 head, 598 lbs., 149.00 to 153.50 (151.35) fleshy; 462 head, 607 to 644 lbs., 145.50 to 156.75 (152.59); 441 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 140.50 to 150.75 (148.48); 42 head, 789 lbs., 146.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 387 to 390 lbs., 165.00 to 170.00 (167.23); 9 head, 449 lbs., 168.00; 25 head, 536 lbs., 151.50; 25 head, 553 to 583 lbs., 141.00 to 154.00 (149.48); 37 head, 603 to 633 lbs., 141.50 to 154.50 (143.50); 19 head, 705 lbs., 140.50; 7 head, 924 lbs., 139.50; 7 head, 985 lbs., 140.50. Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 436 lbs., 126.00; 23 head, 510 lbs., 133.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 380 lbs., 159.00; 37 head, 400 to 424 lbs., 147.00 to 158.00 (153.38); 181 head, 459 to 499 lbs., 143.00 to 148.25 (146.86); 230 head, 500 to 532 lbs., 137.50 to 148.00 (144.31); 527 head, 552 to 590 lbs., 138.00 to 147.50 (144.96); 250 head, 609 to 649 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (144.52); 16 head, 674 lbs., 139.25; 7 head, 711 lbs., 136.50; 57 head, 857 lbs., 148.25; 47 head, 989 lbs., 148.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 425 lbs., 144.00; 15 head, 569 lbs., 135.50; 9 head, 607 lbs., 132.00; 5 head, 826 lbs., 134.00; 7 head, 859 lbs., 133.50. Medium and large frame 2, 15 head, 858 lbs., 124.50. Large frame 1, 57 head, 1054 lbs., 137.50; 6 head, 1068 lbs., 130.00 full.
