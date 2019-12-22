Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 2,170 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 17, compared to 3,300 head on Dec. 10, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing under 550 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower, those 550 to 650 pounds were selling $4 to $5 higher and those 650 to 700 pounds were selling $2 higher, The feeder heifers weighing under 400 pounds were selling $3 lower, those 400 to 450 pounds were steady, those 450 to 650 pounds were selling $3 to $5 higher and those 650 to 700 pounds were selling $3 lower. There was good demand for a smaller offering of feeder steers and feeder heifers, which were sold on an active market. The majority of the supply consisted of spring calves with spring and fall vaccinations and approximately half of the supply was weaned. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 47% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 44%. This was the final sale of 2019, the next sale is Jan. 7 with a bred cow and feeder cattle special and Jan. 14 is the next feeder cattle special.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 442 lbs., 175.00; 19 head, 480 to 498 lbs., 169.50 to 172.00 (171.19); 22 head, 501 to 543 lbs. 161.50 to 168.00 (163.31); 169 head, 553 to 576 lbs., 162.00 to 172.00 (166.87); 221 head, 604 to 649 lbs., 153.50 to 161.00 (157.10); 201 head, 652 to 671 lbs., 150.00 to 153.25 (151.82); 3 head, 977 lbs., 141.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 933 lbs., 139.50. Large frame 1, 8 head, 1004 to 1034 lbs., 139.00 to 140.00 (139.51).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 376 lbs., 152.00; 42 head, 419 to 444 lbs., 152.00 to 154.00 (153.22); 27 head, 454 to 495 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00 (150.32); 100 head, 527 to 540 lbs., 143.50 to 150.00 (149.07); 296 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 140.00 to 151.50 (146.53); 31 head, 659 lbs., 135.50; 7 head, 965 to 987 lbs., 134.00 to 139.50 (135.55). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 616 to 628 lbs., 134.00 to 135.50 (134.59); 23 head, 745 lbs., 131.50; 9 head, 906 lbs., 130.00. Large frame 1, 8 head, 539 lbs., 138.00; 16 head, 630 to 631 lbs., 135.00 to 135.50 (135.31); 5 head, 1013 to 1048 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.41); 3 head, 1058 lbs., 138.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 675 lbs., 138.00.
