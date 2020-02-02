Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota, received receipts of 7,815 head of feeder cattle compared to 3,283 head on Jan. 14 and 6,397 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
There was no feeder cattle Sale the previous week, so comparisons were made to two weeks ago. The feeder steers under 550 pounds were selling $10 higher, those 550 to 600 pounds were selling $3 higher, those 600 to 650 pounds were steady to $2 lower and those 650 to 900 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower. The feeder heifers weighing 400 to 550 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher, those 550 to 650 pounds were steady to $2 higher and those 650 to 700 pounds were selling $4 lower. There was very good demand for many long strings, load lots and packages of feeder steers, feeder heifers and replacement heifers, which were selling strong, an active market throughout the sale. There were many instances where buyers were able to take multiple loads of the same sort of the same seller’s cattle. Much of the offering carried moderate to moderate plus flesh with very little tag. The next feeder cattle sale is Feb. 11. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers and 45% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 440 lbs., 194.00; 32 head, 479 lbs., 190.50; 208 head, 508 to 542 lbs., 178.00 to 188.00 (186.31); 153 head, 558 to 599 lbs. 170.00 to 176.50 (173.73); 387 head, 603 to 632 lbs., 157.00 to 172.50 (166.23); 9 head, 624 lbs., 146.00 fleshy; 362 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (151.95); 825 head, 703 to 748 lbs., 140.25 to 153.75 (149.69); 354 head, 752 to 796 lbs., 139.00 to 148.25 (144.00); 536 head, 817 to 843 lbs., 141.00 to 144.50 (144.18); 74 head, 803 lbs., 133.00 fleshy; 474 head, 858 to 899 lbs., 137.25 to 146.25 (140.23); 211 head, 908 to 919 lbs., 134.00 to 137.25 (136.97); 13 head, 990 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 409 lbs., 176.00; 93 head, 464 to 493 lbs., 172.00 to 179.00 (175.44); 23 head, 509 to 536 lbs., 163.00 to 166.00 (164.15); 40 head, 555 to 597 lbs., 158.00 to 167.00 (162.43); 22 head, 606 to 646 lbs., 150.00 to 152.00 (151.09); 10 head, 684 lbs., 146.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 786 lbs., 137.00; 37 head, 816 to 849 lbs., 132.50 to 135.50 (134.33). Large frame 1 to 2, 25 head, 706 to 720 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (135.58).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 40 head, 406 to 444 lbs., 165.00 to 171.00 (168.48); 164 head, 463 to 489 lbs., 160.00 to 167.75 (166.02); 290 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 155.00 to 164.50 (161.40); 381 head, 552 to 597 lbs., 149.50 to 161.00 (155.55); 368 head, 603 to 649 lbs., 144.00 to 151.25 (147.71); 156 head, 628 to 641 lbs., 153.00 replacement; 422 head, 653 to 688 lbs., 135.00 to 144.50 (142.05); 378 head, 711 to 748 lbs., 133.50 to 144.50 (139.55); 428 head, 821 to 840 lbs., 133.75 to 135.25 (134.76); 399 head, 872 to 898 lbs., 131.00 to 132.50 (132.03); 15 head, 960 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 25 head, 389 lbs., 164.50; 17 head, 462 to 494 lbs., 156.00 to 158.50 (157.43); 8 head, 534 lbs., 149.00; 6 head, 738 lbs., 132.00. Medium and large frame 2, 18 head, 504 lbs., 135.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 652 lbs., 132.00; 8 head, 714 lbs., 132.00; 8 head, 1118 lbs., 119.50. Large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 628 lbs., 130.00.
