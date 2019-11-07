Philip Livestock, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 11,155 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 5, compared to 10,307 head on Oct. 29 and 10,891 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previouw week, the feeder steers weighing 400 to 500 pounds were selling $3 to $4 higher, those 500 to 600 pounds were steady to $2 higher, those 600 to 650 pounds were steady to $2 lower and those 650 to 750 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The feeder heifers weighing under 450 pounds were steady, those 450 to 600 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher and those 600 to 750 pounds were steady. There was very good demand for many long strings, load lots and many packages of feeder steers and feeder heifers, which sold on a mostly moderate to active market with instances of a very active market on several strings of very attractive cattle. Nearly all of the supply consisted of spring calves, unweaned, off grass, in light to moderate flesh conditions, with spring and fall vaccinations. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 70% steers and 30% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 38%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 336 lbs., 190.00; 69 head, 367 to 398 lbs., 193.00 to 201.50 (197.52); 58 head, 407 to 435 lbs., 183.00 to 190.00 (185.90); 785 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 164.00 to 189.50 (178.15); 1196 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 154.50 to 171.25 (166.32); 2311 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 150.50 to 166.50 (158.68); 1307 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 143.50 to 157.50 (153.51); 1051 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 145.00 to 157.50 (153.63); 508 head, 725 to 746 lbs., 146.50 to 152.75 (152.33); 21 head, 757 to 798 lbs., 142.00 to 147.50 (144.65); 7 head, 772 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 5 head, 933 lbs., 138.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 30 head, 393 lbs., 157.00; 90 head. 503 to 547 lbs., 146.50 to 157.00 (149.11); 17 head, 756 lbs., 140.50; 6 head, 754 lbs., 123.00 full. Large frame 1, 4 head, 1076 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 24 head, 361 to 376 lbs., 165.50 to 175.00 (172.70); 128 head, 409 to 444 lbs., 150.00 to 169.75 (164.15); 390 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 142.00 to 160.00 (151.07); 885 head, 506 to 546 lbs., 144.00 to 151.75 (148.63); 455 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 139.00 to 150.00 (144.57); 100 head, 564 lbs., 154.50 replacement; 596 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 136.00 to 146.50 (142.58); 417 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 139.50 to 142.75 (141.26); 90 head, 725 to 726 lbs., 139.00 to 139.50 (139.08); 19 head, 826 to 845 lbs., 135.50; 5 head, 854 lbs., 136.00; 12 head, 911 lbs., 133.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 368 lbs., 147.00; 71 head, 480 lbs., 140.00; 21 head, 533 to 539 lbs., 138.00 to 138.50 (138.36); 19 head, 787 lbs., 128.50.
