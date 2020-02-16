Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,492 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 11, compared to 7,815 head on Jan. 28 and 4,608 head a year ago, according to the USDA to South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
There was no feeder cattle sale last week so comparisons were made from two weeks ago. The feeder steers weighing under 550 pounds were selling $4 lower, those 550 to 700 pounds were steady to $2 higher and those 700 to 850 pounds were steady to $2 lower. The feeder heifers weighing under 550 pounds were selling $4 to $5 lower, those 550 to 650 pounds were steady to $2 higher, those 650 to 700 pounds were selling $3 lower and those 700 to 750 pounds were steady. There was good demand for several long strings and many packages of feeder steers, feeder heifers and and replacement heifers, which were selling on an active to very active market. Much of the offering carried light to moderate flesh with good weighing conditions. The next feeder sale is Feb. 25. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 62% steers and 38% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 75%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 44 head, 470 to 499 lbs., 182.00 to 187.50 (184.33); 37 head, 533 lbs., 180.00; 250 head, 554 to 594 lbs., 170.50 to 185.00 (180.24); 415 head, 601 to 632 lbs., 157.00 to 175.00 (170.43); 82 head, 673 to 683 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (152.59); 20 head, 673 lbs., 145.00 full; 450 head, 704 to 746 lbs., 142.00 to 148.75 (146.20); 354 head, 751 to 794 lbs., 138.50 to 147.00 (144.74); 809 head, 812 to 831 lbs., 140.75 to 142.25 (142.12); 19 head, 891 lbs., 132.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 62 head, 462 to 470 lbs., 167.00 to 171.00 (168.05); 8 head, 550 lbs., 157.50; 29 head, 615 to 644 lbs., 152.00 to 153.00 (152.77); 70 head, 668 lbs., 148.25. Large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 802 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 380 lbs., 161.00; 5 head, 426 lbs., 161.00; 68 head, 456 to 496 lbs., 152.00 to 159.00 (155.20); 147 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 150.50 to 161.00 (154.52); 393 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 152.00 to 165.00 (155.72); 14 head, 599 lbs., 143.50 full; 262 head, 606 to 648 lbs., 143.00 to 157.00 (148.74); 246 head, 657 to 697 lbs., 137.00 to 138.75 (137.91); 214 head, 710 to 743 lbs., 133.00 to 140.25 (137.96); 132 head, 717 to 749 lbs., 143.00 to 148.00 (144.88) replacement; 33 head, 753 to 776 lbs., 130.00 to 134.50 (132.69); 82 head, 754 lbs., 140.00 replacement; 11 head, 850 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 486 lbs., 139.00 full. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 356 lbs., 136.00.
