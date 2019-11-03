Philip Livestock, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 10,307 head of feeder cattle selling Oct. 30, compared to 5,780 head on Oct. 22 and 10,670 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing under 600 pounds were selling $2 to $6 higher, those 600 to 700 pounds were steady to $1 higher and those 700 to 900 pounds were selling $3 higher.
The feeder heifers weighing 400 to 450 pounds were steady to $2 higher, those 450 to 500 pounds were steady to $3 lower, those 500 to 550 pounds were selling $2 higher, those 550 to 600 pounds were selling $2 lower, those 600 to 850 pounds were steady to $2 higher and those 850 to 1,000 pounds were selling $2 to $6 higher. There was very good demand for many long strings, load lots and many packages of feeder steers, feeder heifers and tested open heifers that sold on an active mrket. The supply consisted of several strings of yearlings all off grass and in light flesh and many spring calves off the cow, with spring and fall vaccinations and carrying light to moderate flesh. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 66% steers and 34% were heifers. Tthe feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 37%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredwight/actual weight, 14 head, 340 lbs., 191.00; 158 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 180.00 to 185.50 (183.95); 556 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 169.00 to 185.75 (179.29); 1197 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 158.50 to 176.50 (167.75); 87 head, 505 lbs., 182.00 fancy; 1737 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 146.00 to 165.50 (157.84); 1118 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 147.00 to 161.25 (155.88); 466 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 143.00 to 154.00 (151.05); 90 head, 709 to 730 lbs., 146.00 to 151.00 (150.19); 5 head, 787 lbs., 150.00; 327 head, 806 to 848 lbs., 146.00 to 163.00 (160.53); 65 head, 888 to 897 lbs., 146.00 to 149.00 (148.73); 71 head, 920 to 947 lbs., 142.00 to 146.50 (145.40); 22 head, 955 to 982 lbs., 138.00 to 139.50 (139.17). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 431 lbs., 161.00; 15 head, 456 to 488 lbs., 158.00 to 159.00 (158.42); 36 head, 517 to 546 lbs., 148.00 to 151.50 (149.03); 17 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (136.57); 13 head, 641 lbs., 135.50; 5 head, 740 lbs., 138.00; 6 head, 759 lbs., 141.00; 6 head, 833 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 558 lbs., 122.00. Large frame 1, 47 head, 417 lbs., 176.00; 114 head, 494 lbs., 164.00; 16 head, 645 lbs., 143.00; 129 head, 1004 to 1045 lbs., 132.50 to 138.00 (137.04); 51 head, 1090 lbs., 134.50; 99 head, 1115 to 1120 lbs., 132.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 339 lbs., 166.00; 295 head, 408 to 438 lbs., 150.00 to 166.00 (159.81); 305 head, 459 to 497 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (146.99); 9 head, 465 lbs., 131.00 fleshy; 118 head, 470 lbs., 164.00 replacement; 806 head, 501 to 547 lbs., 138.50 to 151.00 (143.27); 576 head, 550 to 592 lbs., 134.00 to 145.75 (142.42); 401 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 138.75 to 147.00 (142.17); 36 head, 653 to 690 lbs., 142.00 to 143.50 (142.98); 9 head, 743 lbs., 143.00; 55 head, 790 to 797 lbs., 146.00 to 147.00 (146.24); 48 head, 843 lbs., 142.00; 223 head, 853 to 891 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (144.65); 210 head, 901 to 949 lbs., 135.50 to 147.25 (140.58); 196 head, 956 to 982 lbs., 136.00 to 147.00 (145.24). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 31 head, 431 to 449 lbs., 145.50 to 146.00 (145.70); 6 head, 505 lbs., 129.00; 41 head, 843 lbs., 132.50. Large frame 1, 7 head, 581 lbs., 132.50; 5 head, 1074 lbs., 120.50.
