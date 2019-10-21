Philip Livestock, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 6,761 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 15, compared to 4,794 head on Oct. 8 and 8,152 head a year ago, accoring to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing under 450 pounds were selling $10 to $15 higher, those weighing 450 to 500 pounds were selling $5 to $8 higher, those 500 to 650 pounds were seling $4 to $6 higher, those 650 to 750 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher and those 950 to 1,000 pounds were selling $2 higher, The feeder heifers weighing under 500 pounds were selling $6 to $8 higher, those 500 to 600 pounds were selling $4 to $5 higher, those from 600 to 750 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher, those 750 to 850 pounds were selling $4 to $6 higher and those 850 to 1,000 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher. There is very good demand with many new buyers for many long strings, many load lots and many packages of feeder steers, feeder heifers and tested open heifers, which sold on an active to very active market, which gained strength throughout the sale. The majority of the supply was spring calves, unweaned and off grass with spring and fall vaccinations. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 65% steers and 35% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 38%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 339 lbs., 190.00; 174 head, 402 to 432 lbs., 176.00 to 185.00 (181.79); 414 head, 462 to 496 lbs., 162.00 to 178.00 (168.95); 869 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 153.50 to 175.00 (164.90); 1096 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 148.00 to 166.00 (159.75); 1070 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 148.50 to 162.00 (157.34) unweaned; 351 head, 655 to 697 lbs., 143.00 to 156.75 (155.03) unweaned; 45 head, 707 to 720 lbs., 150.25 to 153.75 (151.04) unweaned; 5 head, 838 lbs., 143.50; 17 heda, 805 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 6 head, 851 lbs., 144.00; 25 head, 947 to 949 lbs., 141.00 to 143.50 (142.70); 23 head, 969 to 982 lbs., 138.50 to 142.00 (139.10). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 398 lbs., 172.00; 6 head, 433 lbs., 169.00; 24 head, 503 to 520 lbs., 151.00 to 153.00 (151.90); 33 head, 953 lbs., 129.50. Large frame 1, 9 head, 494 lbs., 154.00; 19 head, 1016 to 1046 lbs., 132.75 to 134.00 (133.14). Large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 567 lbs., 130.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 680 lbs., 142.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 325 lbs., 169.00; 45 head, 380 to 394 lbs., 150.00 to 162.00 (155.79); 141 head, 418 to 449 lbs., 152.00 to 166.50 (163.26); 268 head, 453 to 493 lbs., 145.00 to 160.50 (149.19); 371 head, 508 to 547 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (144.05); 107 head, 515 lbs., 157.25 replacement; 381 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 137.00 to 147.50 (143.20); 87 head, 612 to 617 lbs., 141.00 to 142.50 (141.69); 45 head, 609 to 610 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.47) unweaned; 21 head, 653 lbs., 141.50 unweaned; 63 head, 799 lbs., 147.75; 88 head, 801 to 847 lbs., 136.00 to 147.75 (145.32); 434 head, 856 to 898 lbs., 133.00 to 145.25 (143.64); 55 head, 909 to 948 lbs., 131.50 to 137.25 (134.61); 31 head, 976 to 991 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (132.96). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 23 head, 467 lbs., 142.00; 6 head, 506 lbs., 139.00. Large frame 1, 23 head, 1020 lbs., 130.50 to 132.75 (132.16); 6 head, 1201 lbs., 113.50. Large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 502 lbs., 130.00; 19 head, 831 lbs., 120.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.