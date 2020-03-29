Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 1,752 head of feeder cattle selling March 24, compared to 1,391 head on March 10 and 1,446 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
There was no feeder cattle sale the previous week with comparisons made to two weeks ago. The feeder steers weighing under 600 pounds were not well compared and those weighing 600 to 650 pounds were selling $3 lower, those weighing 650 to 700 pounds were selling $2 higher, those 700 to 750 pounds were selling $8 higher and those over 750 pounds were not well compared. The feeder heifers weighing under 500 pounds were not well compared and those 500 to 550 pounds were selling $3 lower, those 550 to 650 pounds were steady to $2 lower and those over 650 pounds were not well compared. Thee was very good demand for several load lots and many packages of feeder steers, feeder heifers and replacement heifers. Much of the offering carried light to moderate flesh with a favorable weighup and sold on a very active market. Cattle with some tag sold on a slower market. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 62% steers and 38% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 93%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 38 head, 623 to 625 lbs., 154.50 to 159.50 (158.40); 124 head, 656 to 691 lbs., 151.75 to 163.50 (154.57); 198 head, 734 to 744 lbs., 145.00 to 152.25 (150.11); 287 head, 757 to 787 lbs., 143.25 to 153.25 (147.22);\ 79 head, 838 to 841 lbs., 136.50 to 137.75 (137.53); 13 head, 857 lbs., 130.50; 34 head, 893 lbs., 124.75 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 476 lbs., 161.00; 17 head, 545 lbs., 164.00; 13 head, 564 lbs., 156.50; 5 head, 656 lbs., 151.00; 5 head, 787 lbs., 137.00. Large frame 1, 6 head, 672 lbs., 130.50 full; 8 head, 723 lbs., 128.50 fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 28 head, 500 to 510 lbs., 152.00 to 156.50 (154.71); 23 head, 568 to 594 lbs., 147.00 to 150.00 (148.53); 97 head, 602 to 620 lbs., 144.00 to 149.50 (146.17); 44 head, 675 lbs., 139.50; 34 head, 681 lbs., 129.50 fleshy; 70 head, 725 lbs., 137.00; 7 head, 729 lbs., 121.00 fleshy; 106 head, 708 to 724 lbs., 145.50 to 152.00 (150.13) replacement; 45 head, 844 lbs., 113.50 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 552 lbs., 137.00. Large frame 1, 46 head, 787 lbs., 123.75.
