Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 3,526 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 25, compared to 4,492 head on Feb. 11 and 3,652 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
There was not a feeder cattle sale the previous week so comparisons are made to two weeks ago. The feeder steers weighing 600 to 650 pounds were steady to $4 lower, those 650 to 800 pounds were steady
to $2 lower, those 800 to 850 pounds were selling $4 to $5 lower and those 850 to 900 pounds were steady, The feeder heifers weighing under 500 pounds were selling $5 higher and those 500 to 750 pounds were steady to $2 lower. There was very good demand for several long strings and many load lots of feeder steers, feeder heifers and replacement heifers, which sold on an active to very active market. Much of the offering carried light to moderate flesh with little tag and consisted of many reputation offerings in conjunction with a premier production bull sale. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 89%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 361 lbs., 198.00; 204 head, 601 to 627 lbs., 157.50 to 169.00 (165.01); 531 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 145.50 to 158.25 (153.71); 85 head, 731 lbs., 145.25; 13 head, 717 lbs., 136.50 fleshy; 481 head, 759 to 780 lbs., 136.00 to 145.25 (142.98); 197 head, 828 to 849 lbs., 133.00 to 137.50 (136.52); 15 head, 841 lbs., 126.00 full; 77 head, 866 to 880 lbs., 134.50 to 135.00 (134.62). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 522 lbs., 165.00. Large frame 1, 12 head, 727 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 34 head, 388 lbs., 168.50; 95 head, 471 to 477 lbs., 160.00; 35 head, 501 to 504 lbs., 154.00 to 161.00 (158.81); 72 head, 563 to 583 lbs., 152.75 to 157.00 (153.57); 7 head, 555 lbs., 142.00 full; 123 head, 612 to 639 lbs., 146.25 to 147.00 (146.79); 25 head, 625 lbs., 136.00 full; 269 head, 651 to 685 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (139.94); 13 head, 692 lbs., 124.00 full; 42 head, 739 to 744 lbs., 133.50 to 135.50 (135.03); 14 head, 784 lbs., 128.00; 57 head, 784 lbs., 149.00 replacement; 20 head, 828 lbs., 121.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 84 head, 656 lbs., 985.00 to 1010.00 (996.90) replacement; 289 head, 721 to 744 lbs., 1060.00 to 1100.00 (1075.26) replacement; 40 head, 891 lbs., 1400.00 replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 300 lbs., 177.00; 33 head, 470 lbs., 147.00; 5 head, 513 lbs., 148.00,
