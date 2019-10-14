Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota, repeorted receipts of 4,794 head of cattle selling on Oct. 8, compared to 2,984 head on Oct. 1 and 4,022 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous report, the feeder steers weighing under 550 pounds were selling $4 to $6 lower, those 550 to 650 pounds were steady to $2 lower, those 700 to 1,000 pounds were selling $4 to $6
higher, the feeder heifers under 500 pounds were selling $3 to $5 lower, those 500 to 550 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher, those 550 to 750 pounds were selling $4 to $6 higher and those 750 to 1,000 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher. There was very good demand for several long strings, load lots and many packages of feeder steers, feeder heifers and tested open heifers, which were selling on an active to very active market. The vast majority of the supply was spring calves, unweaned, and off grass. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers and 41% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 38%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 276 lbs., 167.50; 5 head, 346 lbs., 169.00; 39 head, 381 to 392 lbs., 162.00 to 166.50 (164.22); 97 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 159.00 to 170.00 (166.69); 267 head, 458 to 494 lbs., 157.50 to 170.00 (161.02); 617 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 150.25 to 170.00 (155.84); 110 head, 527 lbs., 175.50 fancy; 285 head, 556 to 589 lbs., 148.00 to 157.50 (153.39); 388 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 141.75 to 157.50 (150.71) unweaned; 344 head, 653 to 676 lbs., 143.50 to 154.25 (148.71) unweaned; 17 head, 718 lbs., 156.25; 150 head, 701 to 712 lbs., 141.50 to 148.25 (147.56) unweaned; 33 head, 822 lbs., 152.75; 5 head, 825 lbs., 139.50 full; 122 head, 888 to 897 lbs., 152.00; 12 head, 967 lbs., 137.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2. 12 head, 355 lbs., 148.50; 71 head, 528 lbs., 142.00; 9 head, 644 lbs., 142.50. Medium and large frame 2, 34 head, 494 lbs., 133.00. Large frame 1, 8 head, 497 lbs., 146.00; 8 head, 550 lbs., 134.00; 22 head, 618 to 630 lbs., 137.00 to 138.50 (138.10) unweaned; 6 head, 1011 lbs., 134.00; 5 head, 1208 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 343 lbs., 161.50; 79 head, 362 to 398 lbs., 143.00 to 156.00 (151.38); 84 head, 413 to 447 lbs., 141.00 to 150.50 (143.95); 320 head, 456 to 490 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (143.69); 453 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 134.25 to 143.50 (137.71); 156 head, 553 to 571 lbs., 134.00 to 143.75 (138.91); 189 head, 617 to 641 lbs., 135.00 to 141.50 (137.74) unweaned; 76 head, 665 lbs., 138.50 unweaned; 89 head, 702 to 721 lbs., 139.50 to 140.00 (139.92); 25 head, 784 lbs., 140.00; 52 head, 837 lbs., 138.00; 92 head, 857 to 898 lbs., 134.50 to 136.50 (135.24); 79 head, 905 to 949 lbs., 132.50 to 134.00 (133.54); 11 head, 967 lbs., 132.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 309 lbs., 138.00; 42 head, 371 to 399 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (138.81); 6 head, 673 lbs., 126.00; 7 head, 716 lbs., 134.50. Medium and large frame 2, 32 head, 452 lbs., 126.50. Large frame 1, 8 head, 532 lbs., 122.00; 9 head, 647 lbs., 127.00 unweaned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.