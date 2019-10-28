Philip Livestock, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 5,780 head of feeder cattle selling Oct. 22, compared to 6,761 head on Oct. 15, comapred to 11,386 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing under 450 pounds were steady, those 450 to 500 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher and those 500 to 700 pounds were steady to $2 lower, The feeder
heifers weighing 400 to 950 pounds were steady. There was good demand for many long strings, load lot and packages of feeder steers, feeder heifers and a few packages of tested open heifers that were selling on an active market that gained strength throughout the sale. Nearly the entire offering was spring calves, off grass, with both spring and fall vaccinations. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 71% steers and 29% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 27%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1 per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 359 to 399 lbs., 187.00 to 195.00 (189.45); 66 head, 407 to 428 lbs., 170.00 to 186.00 (179.82); 297 head, 460 to 497 lbs., 158.00 to 182.00 (173.40); 527 head, 504 to 549 lbs., 150.00 to 174.00 (165.08); 1572 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 151.50 to 161.00 (156.48); 1027 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 149.50 to 160.00 (155.70); 273 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 149.00 to 154.25 (151.36); 26 head, 712 lbs., 143.75; 5 head, 864 lbs., 144.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 329 lbs., 166.00; 10 head, 351 lbs., 166.00; 41 head, 535 lbs., 152.00. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 470 lbs., 126.00. Medium frame 1, 9 head, 518 lbs., 133.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 40 head, 369 to 395 lbs., 162.00 to 170.00 (164.51); 53 head, 408 to 441 lbs., 151.00 to 159.50 (155.45); 277 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 141.00 to 159.50 (150.89); 366 head, 506 to 544 lbs., 136.00 to 144.75 (142.07); 91 head, 523 lbs., 153.00 replacement; 572 head, 556 to 597 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (143.20); 59 head, 628 lbs., 141.00; 21 head, 684 lbs., 139.75; 6 head, 740 lbs., 140.00; 34 head, 846 lbs., 137.50; 15 head, 861 lbs., 140.25; 7 head, 931 lbs., 133.50; 12 head, 972 lbs., 126.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 367 lbs., 156.00; 8 head, 766 lbs., 129.00; 6 head, 867 lbs., 131.00; 10 head, 918 lbs., 128.00. Large frame 1, 13 head, 1082 to 1099 lbs., 123.50 to 124.50 (124.03); 10 head, 1115 lbs., 126.75; 5 head, 1198 lbs., 116.00 full. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 364 lbs., 121.50.
