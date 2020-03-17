Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 1,391 head of feeder cattle selling on March 10, compared to 3,526 head on Feb. 25 and 2,894 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
There was no feeder cattle sale the previous week so comparisons were made from two weeks ago. The feeder steers weighing under 650 pounds were steady, those 650 to 750 pounds were selling $2 to $3 lower and no other classes were well tested, The feeder heifers weighing under 750 pounds were steady and those 750 to 800 pounds were selling $3 higher. There was good demand for several loads of replacement heifers and packages of attractive feeder steers and feeder heifers with a good weighup. The cattle with some tag sold on a moderate market. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 36% steers, 64% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 64%. The next feeder cattle sale is March 24.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 472 lbs., 171.00; 57 head, 502 to 533 lbs., 169.00 to 171.50 (169.91); 22 head, 554 to 577 lbs., 163.00 to 170.50 (167.36); 52 head, 610 lbs., 164.75; 65 head, 667 to 699 lbs., 141.75 to 152.50 (147.50); 28 head, 721 to 725 lbs., 135.50 to 140.00 (136.30). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 522 to 530 lbs., 162.00 to 163.00 (162.75). Large frame 1, 5 head, 587 lbs., 157.00; 53 head, 645 lbs., 145.00. Medium frame 1, 6 head, 340 lbs., 172.50; 9 head, 441 lbs., 167.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 27 head, 410 to 428 lbs., 167.00 to 168.50 (167.85); 30 head, 479 lbs., 164.00; 53 head, 501 to 528 lbs., 155.50 to 160.75 (159.36); 68 head, 561 to 580 lbs., 147.50 to 155.00 (153.87); 129 head, 619 to 647 lbs., 145.75 to 148.50 (146.81); 81 head, 692 lbs., 153.00 replacement; 85 head, 721 lbs., 144.00 replacement; 52 head, 761 to 762 lbs., 132.50 to 134.00 (133.25); 39 head, 773 lbs., 125.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 462 lbs., 158.00; 8 head, 576 lbs., 143.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 713 lbs., 127.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 507 lbs., 140.00.
