The Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota, reported 4,005 head of cattle selling on July 30, compared to 3,505 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
This was the first reported sale of the season so no comparisons could be made. There was good demand for several long strings, load lots, and packages of feeder steers and feeder heifers, which were selling on a moderate market. There was very diverse offering of quality and type ranging from off grass to out of the feedyards including very attractive cattle and plainer offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 51% steers and 49% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 87%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 419 lbs., 190.00; 91 head, 542 lbs., 180.50; 21 head, 556 lbs., 172.00; 16 head, 633 lbs., 159.00; 56 head, 708 to 739 lbs., 150.00 to 151.50 (150.60); 286 head, 754 to 793 lbs., 148.00 to 153.00 (149.04); 68 head, 750 lbs., 144.50 fleshy; 12 head, 803 to 806 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.50); 357 head, 860 to 898 lbs., 142.75 to 149.50 (148.28); 73 head, 872 lbs., 133.00 fleshy; 27 head, 913 to 942 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (139.20); 71 head, 955 to 957 lbs., 140.00 to 142.25 (142.09). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 26 head, 409 lbs., 171.00; 30 head, 531 to 539 lbs., 162.50 to 163.00 (162.87); 74 head, 658 lbs., 156.00; 10 head, 758 lbs., 144.50; 100 head, 804 lbs., 133.75; 66 head, 877 lbs., 129.00; 9 head, 1023 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 2, 15 head, 707 lbs. 135.00; 81 head, 773 lbs., 126.50. Large frame 1, 51 head, 956 lbs., 136.50; 101 head, 1106 to 1111 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (128.99). Large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 1110 lbs., 118.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 683 lbs., 131.00. Medium frame 2, 42 head, 622 lbs., 132.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 104 head, 520 lbs., 154.50; 5 head, 584 lbs., 139.00 fleshy; 11 head, 605 lbs., 155.00; 51 head, 672 to 691 lbs., 144.00 to 149.00 (145.80); 73 head, 689 lbs., 139.00 fleshy; 117 head, 705 to 733 lbs., 142.75 to 149.00 (145.85); 143 head, 782 to 793 lbs., 141.00 to 141.50 (141.23); 53 head, 831 to 837 lbs., 139.25 to 140.00 (139.39); 463 head, 850 to 885 lbs., 130.50 to 139.25 (137.40); 72 head, 862 lbs., 126.75 fleshy; 77 head, 903 to 911 lbs., 134.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 30 head, 418 lbs., 153.50; 17 head, 501 to 508 lbs., 138.00 to 146.00 (142.68); 12 head, 598 lbs., 145.00; 72 head, 606 lbs., 144.00; 21 head, 691 lbs., 132.00; 28 head, 711 to 736 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (133.96); 69 head, 927 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2, 53 head, 574 lbs., 131.50; 32 head. 610 to 626 lbs., 134.50 to 137.00 (135.81); 17 head, 677 lbs., 119.50; 71 head, 732 lbs., 118.00. Large frame 1, 27 head, 1004 to 1036 lbs., 119.50 to 121.00 (119.99). Large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 771 lbs., 135.00; 18 head, 1044 lbs., 114.50. Medium frame 1, 29 head, 650 lbs., 128.50.
