Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 3,283 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 14, compared to 3,976 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
This sale was not reported for four weeks due to the holidays and no market comparison may be made. There was good demand for several long strings and many packages and part loads of feeder steers and feeder heifers were featured. The high quality and attractive calves with a favorable weigh-ups were selling on a strong, very active market. The calves with heavier flesh, tag and fill were selling on a more moderate market. Overall it was an active market for the first offering of feeder cattle for the new year. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 493 lbs., 175.50; 126 head, 501 to 546 lbs., 165.00 to 177.50 (173.57); 242 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 162.00 to 175.25 (170.44); 304 head, 602 to 641 lbs., 161.00 to 174.00 (166.07); 26 head, 609 lbs., 147.75 fleshy; 305 head, 653 to 692 lbs., 154.25 to 162.25 (159.66); 86 head, 701 to 704 lbs., 152.50 to 155.25 (154.45); 201 head, 775 to 797 lbs., 149.50 to 150.00 (149.94); 18 head, 808 lbs., 150.00; 122 head, 919 to 937 lbs., 135.75 to 137.50 (136.63) fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 533 lbs., 162.50; 15 head, 646 lbs., 145.00; 23 head, 712 to 720 lbs., 145.50 to 146.00 (145.61); 13 head, 930 lbs., 133.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 429 lbs., 173.50; 7 head, 783 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 377 lbs., 167.00; 16 head, 409 lbs., 165.00; 104 head, 453 to 488 lbs., 157.00 to 163.50 (162.71); 186 head, 501 to 542 lbs., 151.00 to 162.50 (160.18); 334 head, 555 to 594 lbs., 142.50 to 162.00 (153.88); 240 head, 618 to 643 lbs., 142.75 to 151.25 (146.88); 175 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 143.00 to 149.75 (146.59); 109 head, 756 to 761 lbs., 138.50 to 139.50 (138.58). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 466 lbs., 154.00; 13 head, 813 lbs., 130.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.