The Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 4,181 head of cattle selling on July 16, compared to 3,311 head the previous week and 4,634 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were steady to $4 lower. The yearling steers were steady to firm while yearling heifers were not well tested. The demand was good on a moderate to heavy supply. Several large drafts of green yearling steers were in the offering week including one draft of 442 head of 930-pound steers. The steers averaged 742 pounds at $138.67 per hundredweight while heifers averaged 620 pounds at $125.94 per hundredweight. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 64% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 33% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 66%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 428 to 438 lbs., 168.00; 13 head, 452 to 494 lbs., 162.00 to 166.00 (163.55); 27 head, 509 to 529 lbs., 155.00 to 163.00 (157.72); 150 head, 551 to 579 lbs., 149.00 to 164.00 (151.87); 180 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 146.00 to 163.00 (152.57); 76 head, 651 to 697 lbs., 140.00 to 158.00 (144.38); 116 head, 718 to 736 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (141.84); 31 head, 762 to 769 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.84); 158 head, 801 to 841 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (138.35); 275 head, 850 to 891 lbs., 130.00 to 139.25 (134.78); 577 head, 918 to 940 lbs., 130.00 to 136.10 (135.26); 59 head, 912 lbs., 126.50 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 366 to 398 lbs., 157.50 to 171.00 (166.11); 35 head, 410 to 448 lbs., 150.00 to 166.00 (160.54); 54 head, 454 to 491 lbs., 146.00 to 157.00 (153.82); 118 head, 501 to 541 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (150.38); 84 head, 552 to 597 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (141.07); 112 head, 604 to 648 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (138.41); 65 head, 660 to 697 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (134.87); 28 head, 708 to 747 lbs., 123.00 to 137.50 (132.18); 30 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (122.12); 74 head, 815 to 842 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (129.07); 9 head, 850 to 895 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.66); 11 head, 974 lbs., 120.00, Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 420 to 428 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (149.95); 16 head, 465 to 477 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (140.71); 19 head, 515 to 543 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (138.69); 15 head, 652 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (126.40); 8 head, 900 to 940 lbs., 107.00 to 107.50 (107.24). Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 350 lbs., 155.00; 5 head, 486 lbs., 148.00; 16 head, 502 to 508 lbs., 135.00 to 143.50 (141.92); 12 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 127.00 to 146.00 (136.76). Large frame 3, 8 head, 703 lbs., 101.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 608 lbs., 137.00; 7 head, 781 lbs., 128.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 5 head, 761 lbs., 72.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 365 lbs., 150.00; 10 head, 415 to 448 lbs., 142.50 to 148.00 (144.92); 55 head, 458 to 498 lbs., 135.00 to 147.50 (137.54); 80 head, 507 to 545 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (136.90); 95 head, 550 to 591 lbs., 132.50 to 141.00 (137.22); 75 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 132.50 to 140.00 (135.43); 28 head, 655 to 672 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.28). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 321 to 342 lbs., 144.00 to 151.00 (147.78); 11 head, 363 to 398 lbs., 137.50 to 147.50 (142.55); 6 head, 367 lbs., 152.50 thin fleshed; 30 head, 414 to 441 lbs., 137.00 to 142.50 (138.88); 80 head, 465 to 494 lbs., 125.00 to 132.50 (131.39); 76 head, 502 to 542 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (127.06); 109 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (127.17); 62 head, 606 to 646 lbs., 118.50 to 128.00 (123.71); 103 head, 658 to 686 lbs., 115.00 to 127.50 (125.39); 13 head, 705 to 726 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (120.33); 173 head, 759 to 798 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (122.66); 20 head, 808 to 832 lbs., 116.50 to 122.00 (119.62); 66 head, 853 to 878 lbs., 109.00 to 121.00 (115.31); 9 head, 1026 lbs., 99.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 470 to 488 lbs., 112.50 to 123.00 (117.10); 5 head, 592 lbs., 119.00; 12 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 90.00 to 115.00 (104.52); 20 head, 690 lbs., 97.00; 12 head, 722 lbs., 112.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 375 lbs., 140.00; 8 head, 462 to 467 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (128.74); 13 head, 524 to 532 lbs., 127.00 to 127.50 (127.19); 5 head, 630 lbs., 115.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 357 to 395 lbs., 147.50 to 150.00 (148.69); 5 head, 490 lbs., 137.00; 5 head, 503 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 552 lbs., 120.00; 12 head, 1116 lbs., 86.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 412 lbs., 155.00; 14 head, 464 to 471 lbs., 146.00 to 147.00 (146.50); 9 head, 555 to 569 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (135.31). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 432 lbs., 135.00; 11 head, 486 to 494 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (123.67); 11 head, 546 to 548 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (131.37); 17 head, 563 to 580 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (126.80); 23 head, 602 to 649 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (128.51); 9 head, 727 lbs., 110.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.