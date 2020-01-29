Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,020 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 28, compared to 3,547 head on Jan. 21 and 2,068 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 550 pounds were steady while heavier weight steers and heifer calves were trading $3 to $5 lower. The demand was good on a moderate supply. The steers averaged 592 pounds at $146.39 per hundredweight while heifers averaged 530 pounds at $130.59 per hundredweight. The USDA’s Cattle on Feed Report released last week reported inventories were up 2%, Placements were up 3% and Marketings were up 5% from a year ago. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 45% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 37%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 348 lbs., 190.00; 15 head, 333 lbs., 179.00 unweaned; 16 head, 357 to 367 lbs., 183.00 to 200.00 (191.67); 26 head, 405 to 446 lbs., 172.50 to 185.00 (175.88); 57 head, 452 to 483 lbs., 169.00 to 180.00 (176.42); 120 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 161.00 to 177.00 (168.16); 66 head, 558 to 596 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (152.73); 110 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 140.00 to 147.50 (142.79); 71 head, 656 to 692 lbs., 137.00 to 142.00 (139.29); 117 head, 701 to 743 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (140.20); 30 head, 752 to 773 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (134.14); 54 head. 808 lbs., 133.25.
Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 340 to 348 lbs., 167.00 to 175.00 (170.57); 32 head, 355 to 399 lbs., 168.00 to 178.00 (172.52); 57 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 152.50 to 169.00 (163.81); 75 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 150.00 to 167.00 (159.48); 45 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 145.00 to 159.00 (154.11); 76 head, 565 to 598 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (142.08); 52 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (135.32); 77 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 125.00 to 136.50 (133.92); 43 head, 707 to 741 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (133.32); 32 head, 751 to 794 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (130.94); 23 head, 834 to 842 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.49; 14 head, 854 to 856 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (126.57). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 395 lbs., 140.00; 13 head, 463 to 498 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (141.01); 21 head, 503 to 544 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (138.78); 6 head, 552 to 570 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (123.26); 6 head, 607 to 625 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.46). Large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 368 to 398 lbs., 152.50 to 162.50 (156.01); 14 head, 510 lbs., 156.00; 5 head, 672 lbs., 133.00; 5 head, 702 lbs., 130.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 400 to 432 lbs., 155.00 to 167.00 (159.06); 14 head, 569 lbs., 149.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 325 lbs., 147.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large 1. 25 head, 305 to 349 lbs., 150.00 to 167.50 (155.65); 29 head, 355 to 384 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (149.10); 16 head, 398 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 135 head, 404 to 449 lbs., 139.00 to 155.00 (144.75); 107 head, 451 to 488 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (140.31); 157 head, 507 to 541 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (136.20); 53 head. 550 to 585 lbs., 129.00 to 136.00 (130.41); 78 head, 605 to 638 lbs., 127.00 to 132.50 (127.99); 31 head, 718 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 312 to 349 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (139.17); 40 head, 357 to 397 lbs., 132.50 to 140.00 (138.83); 54 head, 407 to 448 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (134.84); 50 head, 454 to 497 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (129.81); 44 head, 502 to 540 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.80); 35 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 116.00 to 128.00 (123.89); 49 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (123.46); 22 head, 652 to 680 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.98); 15 head, 710 to 728 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (121.02); 22 head, 755 to 775 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (122.27); 21 head, 800 to 835 lbs., 118.00 to 119.50 (118.80); 12 head, 856 to 872 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (114.35); 5 head, 1028 lbs., 112.00.
Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 310 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 398 lbs., 125.00; 24 head, 457 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (114.04); 9 head, 546 to 549 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (112.77); 11 head, 578 to 597 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (112.69); 17 head, 640 to 648 lbs., 101.00 to 115.00 (110.03); 12 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (115.81); 5 head, 835 lbs., 100.00; 6 head, 892 lbs., 110.50. Medium frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 386 to 392 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (120.05); 7 head, 415 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 596 lbs., 127.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 362 lbs., 155.00; 5 head, 400 to 425 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.39); 19 head, 519 to 546 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (139.27). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 580 to 592 lbs., 117.50 to 120.00 (119.16); 6 head, 617 to 632 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.51); 5 head, 724 lbs., 123.00.
