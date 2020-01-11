Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,776 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 7, compared to 2,216 head on Dec. 11 and 5,002 head a year ago, according to the USDA- Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the last regular sale three weeks ago, steer calves weighing under 650 pounds were trading $5 to $10 higher with heavier weights steady to $2 lower. The heifer calves weighing under 500 pounds were trading $6 to $9 higher with heavier weights steady to $3 higher. The demand was good on a moderate supply which was presented in offerings averaging 3.25 head per package. The steers averaged 585 pounds at $150.85 per hundredweight while heifers averaged 539 pounds at $134.08 per hundredweight. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 46% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 35%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 320 to 348 lbs., 177.50 to 192.50 (184.56); 30 head, 352 to 399 lbs., 178.00 to 202.00 (186.91); 105 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 167.50 to 186.00 (174.68); 90 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 163.00 to 177.50 (169.23); 174 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 163.00 to 180.00 (169.66); 14 head, 503 to 538 lbs., 161.00 to 162.00 (161.34) unweaned; 110 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 150.00 to 167.00 (156.97); 121 head, 604 to 648 lbs., 142.50 to 158.00 (148.42); 7 head, 645 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 126 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (141.37); 156 head, 700 to 741 lbs., 137.00 to 144.00 (141.37); 21 head, 754 to 793 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.82); 53 head, 801 to 832 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (139.37). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 302 to 342 lbs., 160.00 to 178.00 (172.20); 31 head, 358 to 392 lbs., 165.00 to 172.50 (169.41); 18 head, 410 to 448 lbs., 153.00 to 167.50 (161.64); 50 head, 456 to 498 lbs., 150.00 to 161.00 (155.86); 78 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 138.00 to 160.00 (154.46); 66 head, 570 to 598 lbs., 139.00 to 150.00 (144.21); 17 head, 614 to 641 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (139.52); 34 head, 655 to 694 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (135.41); 23 head, 718 to 744 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.93); 28 head, 752 to 782 lbs., 133.00 to 134.00 (133.82); 5 head, 842 to 848 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (130.80); 14 head, 908 to 915 lbs., 128.00 to 134.50 (133.12). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 370 lbs., 150.00; 7 head, 470 to 475 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (137.16); 10 head, 565 to 59 9 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (129.62); 7 head, 664 lbs., 128.00. Large frame 1, 8 head, 380 lbs., 147.50; 25 head, 790 to 793 lbs., 141.00 to 142.00 (141.20). Large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 484 lbs., 160.00; 6 head, 512 to 520 lbs., 150.00 to 162.50 (154.21); 6 head, 603 to 608 lbs., 132.50 to 142.00 (137.82); 6 head, 669 to 680 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (134.18); 5 head, 789 137.00 lbs., 137.00. Medium frame 1, 5 head, 366 lbs., 176.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 435 lbs., 144.00; 7 head, 526 lbs., 152.00; 11 head, 586 141.00 lbs., 141.00. Medium frame 2, 6 head, 390 lbs., 112.50. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 7 head, 564 lbs., 65.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 25 head, 300 to 347 lbs., 157.50 to 169.00 (161.28); 62 head, 355 to 398 lbs., 148.00 to 157.50 (152.23); 151 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (146.35); 156 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 135.00 to 151.00 (141.08); 149 head, 502 to 546 lbs., 132.50 to 139.00 (136.05); 110 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (134.34); 9 head, 562 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 24 head, 601 to 636 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.30); 58 head, 658 to 695 lbs., 132.50 to 135.00 (133.32); 30 head, 701 to 749 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (130.93); 19 head, 773 to 776 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (131.05); 57 head, 829 lbs., 132.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 29 head, 306 to 345 lbs., 142.50 to 152.00 (147.66); 28 head, 365 to 393 lbs., 139.00 to 147.50 (145.40); 31 head, 420 to 432 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.22); 30 head, 451 to 495 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.31); 65 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (128.78); 83 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (127.75); 47 head, 618 to 647 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (125.39); 29 head, 651 to 688 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (127.49); 17 head, 705 to 742 lbs., 116.00 to 130.00 (123.12); 6 head, 770 to 788 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (120.66); 10 head, 859 to 868 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.70). Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 517 to 538 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (111.29); 5 head, 560 lbs., 115.00; 5 head, 644 lbs., 100.00; 10 head, 658 to 694 lbs., 102.00 to 115.00 (108.67); 7 head, 737 lbs., 113.00; 5 head, 882 lbs., 100.00. Large frame 1, 11 head, 583 lbs., 132.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 365 lbs., 145.00; 19 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 132.50 to 135.00 (133.47); 5 head, 546 lbs., 125.00; 12 head, 602 to 620 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.52); 5 head, 760 lbs., 127.00. Medium frame 1, 9 head, 483 lbs., 135.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 341 lbs., 130.00; 9 head, 366 lbs., 120.00; 6 head, 441 lbs., 135.00. Medium frame 2, 5 head, 525 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 522 to 543 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (143.40); 16 head, 620 to 646 lbs., 137.50 to 141.00 (139.43). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 547 lbs., 135.00; 10 head, 580 to 598 lbs., 127.50 to 133.00 (129.33); 7 head, 632 to 640 lbs., 127.50 to 133.00 (129.84); 11 head, 660 to 667 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (130.64); 5 head, 760 to 767 lbs., 123.00 to 127.50 (124.79).
