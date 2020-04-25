Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 2,319 head of feeder cattle selling on April 21, compared to 1,484 head on April 14 and 3,286 head a year ago, according to the USDA to Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 700 pounds and all weights of heifer calves were steady to $3 lower while 7 and 8 weight steers traded $5 to $10 higher. The demand was moderate on a light to moderate supply. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 40% was heifers and 6% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 38%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 33 head, 307 to 348 lbs., 175.00 to 183.00 (177.69); 23 head, 351 to 385 lbs., 166.00 to 175.00 (169.62); 98 head, 403 to 448 lbs., 158.00 to 172.50 (166.03); 85 head, 452 to 493 lbs., 156.00 to 168.00 (160.19); 115 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 150.00 to 166.00 (158.26); 61 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 143.00 to 156.00 (149.18); 69 head, 605 to 642 lbs., 142.00 to 149.00 (146.66); 55 head, 651 to 677 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (135.98); 88 head, 705 to 748 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (132.38); 23 head, 755 to 774 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (131.49); 52 head, 802 to 840 lbs., 116.00 to 121.00 (119.52). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 320 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (166.00); 12 head, 360 to 387 lbs., 150.00 to 165.00 (160.11); 21 head, 402 to 438 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (146.15); 25 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 137.50 to 155.00 (150.52); 23 head, 505 to 543 lbs., 132.00 to 150.00 (143.25); 19 head, 565 to 596 lbs., 125.00 to 142.00 (136.25); 24 head, 615 to 644 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (130.05); 28 head, 654 to 670 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (124.60); 12 head, 716 to 725 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (118.40); 8 head, 777 lbs., 108.00; 19 head, 804 to 836 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.74); 69 head, 850 to 899 lbs., 90.00 to 102.00 (100.20); 6 head, 922 lbs., 100.00; 5 head, 1012 to 1033 lbs., 87.00 to 97.50 (91.15). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 368 to 390 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (135.11); 5 head, 440 lbs., 135.00; 22 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.49); 10 head, 510 to 515 lbs., 115.00 to 117.50 (116.74); 13 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 112.50 to 126.00 (118.05); 14 head, 714 to 745 lbs., 89.00 to 105.00 (94.87). Large frame 1, 15 head, 475 lbs., 171.00; 18 head, 530 to 547 lbs., 156.00 to 157.00 (156.62); 5 head, 610 lbs., 137.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 380 lbs., 163.00; 12 head, 458 to 485 lbs., 135.00 to 153.00 (141.83); 5 head, 515 to 530 lbs., 130.00 to 137.50 (135.03); 9 head, 672 to 695 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (121.93).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 314 lbs., 42.50; 44 head, 353 to 392 lbs., 140.00 to 147.50 (143.86); 62 head, 407 to 442 lbs., 132.50 to 146.00 (137.10); 58 head, 452 to 492 lbs., 129.00 to 140.00 (133.45); 71 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (129.73); 6 head, 516 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 55 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 121.00 to 132.00 (124.77); 63 head, 606 to 637 lbs., 117.00 to 125.50 (118.99); 7 head, 676 lbs., 116.00; 25 head, 764 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head 315 to 328 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.90); 10 head, 365 to 398 lbs., 130.00 to 137.50 (133.90); 67 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (127.68); 45 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 117.50 to 127.50 (123.45); 36 head, 508 to 537 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (116.67); 26 head, 570 to 590 lbs., 103.00 to 116.00 (109.71); 49 head, 608 to 640 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (110.76); 35 head, 650 to 692 lbs., 94.00 to 114.00 (105.00); 26 head, 707 to 731 lbs., 92.50 to 106.00 (99.87); 26 head, 775 to 798 lbs., 88.00 to 100.00 (96.20); 33 head, 844 lbs., 88.50. Large frame 1, 7 head, 417 lbs., 142.50; 11 head, 458 to 460 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (132.91); 15 head, 513 to 526 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.34). Large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 443 to 444 lbs., 127.00 to 134.00 (128.91); 15 head, 522 to 538 lbs., 112.50 to 127.00 (120.77); 5 head, 648 lbs., 114.00; 5 head, 700 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 415 to 449 lbs., 142.00 to 147.50 (144.10); 12 head, 529 to 535 lbs., 128.00 to 141.00 (132.05); 5 head, 560 to 575 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (130.41). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 405 to 437 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.49); 5 head, 485 to 490 lbs., 120.00 to 127.50 (122.52); 12 head, 525 to 531 lbs., 110.00 to 127.00 (117.03); 27 head, 563 to 585 lbs., 106.00 to 126.00 (117.90); 8 head, 609 to 625 lbs., 110.00 to 113.00 (110.38); 13 head, 705 to 731 lbs., 90.00 to 106.00 (97.42); 9 head, 910 to 941 lbs., 83.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 492 lbs., 132.00; 9 head, 573 lbs., 111.00.
