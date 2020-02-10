The Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 2,389 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 4, compared to 3,020 head on Jan. 28 and 4,907 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were steady to $3 lower with the exception of some 6-weight calves trading $3 higher. The demand was good on a light supply. The steers averaged 589 pounds at $144.41 per hundredweight while heifers averaged 542 pounds at $127.87 per hundredweight. Heavy rains fell on top of already muddy lots and that kept receipts light. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 41% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 39%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 323 to 343 lbs., 186.00 to 190.00 (187.94); 40 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (174.02); 47 head, 452 to 488 lbs., 167.00 to 175.00 (169.90); 73 head, 504 to 534 lbs., 160.00 to 173.50 (166.07); 35 head, 512 lbs., 153.00 unweaned; 89 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 150.00 to 163.00 (152.94); 8 head, 581 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 105 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 140.00 to 156.00 (147.44); 63 head, 650 to 692 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (136.91); 6 head, 655 to 696 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (131.64) fleshy; 93 head, 711 to 735 lbs., 133.75 to 137.00 (134.38); 100 head, 765 to 792 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (133.61). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 325 to 345 lbs., 162.50 to 174.00 (170.85); 32 head, 351 to 390 lbs., 157.50 to 176.00 (170.47); 55 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 150.00 to 167.50 (161.68); 30 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 154.00 to 165.00 (156.57); 28 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (153.80); 83 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (140.62); 22 head, 616 to 642 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (136.05); 8 head, 685 to 692 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (130.49); 38 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (129.44); 11 head, 764 to 768 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (126.10); 29 head, 820 to 842 lbs., 124.00 to 128.50 (126.94); 10 head, 910 to 941 lbs., 119.00 to 122.00 (121.12); 10 head, 993 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 305 to 333 lbs., 160.00 to 169.00 (165.32); 11 head, 380 to 386 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (159.55); 22 head, 420 to 448 lbs., 135.00 to 153.00 (143.71); 13 head, 465 to 492 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (143.81); 28 head, 508 to 540 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (138.62); 5 head, 570 lbs., 135.00; 6 head, 640 lbs., 132.00; 5 head, 655 lbs., 125.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 729 lbs., 134.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 420 lbs., 139.00; 5 head, 508 to 542 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.08); 10 head, 608 to 634 lbs., 132.50 to 134.00 (133.56). Medium frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 365 to 393 lbs., 145.00 to 165.00 (159.85); 5 head, 405 lbs., 165.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 14 head, 911 lbs., 61.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 324 to 347 lbs., 147.50 to 155.00 (150.34); 42 head, 350 to 391 lbs., 142.50 to 150.00 (146.53); 73 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 137.50 to 152.50 (143.06); 68 head, 450 to 492 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (137.23); 5 head, 498 lbs., 156.00 fancy; 50 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (134.29); 109 head, 552 to 578 lbs., 127.50 to 134.00 (129.73); 31 head, 615 to 633 lbs., 125.00 to 132.50 (130.71); 17 head, 654 to 694 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.50); 6 head, 659 lbs., 120.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 23 head, 310 to 342 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (135.40); 18 head, 358 to 397 lbs., 127.50 to 140.00 (137.38); 26 head, 405 to 447 lbs., 122.50 to 137.50 (133.01); 38 head, 455 to 492 lbs., 123.00 to 135.00 (130.53); 37 head, 515 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (126.91); 35 head, 551 to 593 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.76); 47 head, 605 to 635 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (120.89); 45 head, 652 to 685 lbs., 114.00 to 122.00 (118.80); 48 head, 701 to 745 lbs., 115.00 to 122.50 (119.61); 12 head, 754 to 790 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (117.89); 15 head, 834 lbs., 122.50; 21 head, 877 to 891 lbs., 109.00 to 118.00 (111.97). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 308 lbs., 132.50; 7 head, 419 to 420 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (108.56); 8 head, 515 to 538 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (110.11); 5 head, 628 lbs., 110.00; 5 head, 764 lbs., 114.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 391 to 397 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (127.60); 10 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 116.00 to 122.00 (119.38); 10 head, 608 to 631 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (112.96); 5 head, 702 to 722 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (112.03). Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 606 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 432 lbs., 142.00; 5 head, 493 lbs., 145.00; 7 head, 514 to 532 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (149.69); 5 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.15); 17 head, 667 to 690 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (129.42). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 510 to 524 lbs., 117.50 to 125.00 (122.54); 16 head, 579 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (120.92).
