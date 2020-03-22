Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 586 head of feeder cattle selling on March 17, compared to 2,469 head on March 10 and 4,842 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, there were too few offerings across all weight ranges for an adequate comparison; however, the undertones were sharply lower. The demand was light on a light supply. The steers averaged 504 pounds at $135.40 per hundredweight while heifers averaged 520 pounds at $115.11 per hundredweight. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 46% steers, 48% were heifers and 6% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 27%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 319 to 344 lbs., 158.00 to 160.00 (158.97); 11 head, 392 lbs., 169.00; 14 head, 426 to 444 lbs., 155.00; 3 head, 450 to 455 lbs., 146.00 to 155.00 (149.02); 21 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (145.90); 27 head, 550 to 577 lbs., 136.00 to 152.00 (140.06); 27 head, 610 to 644 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (138.17); 7 head, 662 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 253 to 288 lbs., 150.00 to 165.00 (158.65); 6 head, 325 to 348 lbs., 140.00; 18 head, 364 to 395 lbs., 141.00 to 155.00 (148.88); 9 head, 400 to 420 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (137.79); 4 head, 465 to 488 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (123.62); 13 head, 525 to 545 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (126.13); 6 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 117.00 to 131.00 (123.58); 9 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.13); 9 head, 660 to 688 lbs., 112.50 to 123.00 (120.54); 8 head, 767 to 775 lbs., 95.00 to 111.00 (106.80). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 333 to 345 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (131.28); 4 head, 360 to 388 lbs., 127.50 to 132.50 (128.68); 4 head, 400 to 430 lbs., 95.00 to 120.00 (112.55); 4 head, 525 to 530 lbs., 115.00; 9 head, 562 lbs., 111.00; 6 head, 720 lbs., 116.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 635 lbs., 120.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 328 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 292 lbs., 143.00; 4 head, 325 to 347 lbs., 137.50 to 140.00 (138.09); 11 head, 368 to 385 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.18); 8 head, 477 lbs., 130.00; 26 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.26); 12 head, 620 lbs., 117.00; 10 head, 865 to 882 lbs., 96.00 to 97.00 (96.70). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 250 to 285 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.34); 26 head, 331 to 346 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (132.92); 7 head, 394 to 395 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (131.71); 16 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 122.00 to 132.50 (125.08); 31 head, 465 to 490 lbs., 112.50 to 127.00 (123.04); 3 head, 505 to 510 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (121.98); 4 head, 529 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 11 head, 560 to 577 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (116.79); 27 head, 610 to 642 lbs., 92.50 to 110.00 (104.35); 20 head, 689 to 698 lbs., 102.00 to 104.00 (103.39); 4 head, 674 lbs., 97.00 fleshy; 8 head, 714 to 742 lbs., 85.00 to 95.00 (91.93). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 383 lbs., 112.50; 7 head, 475 to 478 lbs., 90.00 to 112.50 (105.01); 3 head, 505 to 535 lbs., 90.00 to 100.00 (96.54); 6 head, 550 to 573 lbs., 87.50 to 105.00 (99.66); 3 head, 660 to 665 lbs., 85.00 to 100.00 (90.03). Large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 475 lbs., 108.00; 3 head, 565 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 295 lbs., 142.50; 3 head, 378 lbs., 155.00; 9 head, 456 to 470 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (137.60); 4 head, 522 lbs., 126.00; 3 head, 550 to 560 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (126.36). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 360 lbs., 135.00; 5 head, 470 lbs., 112.50; 3 head, 570 to 580 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.69),
