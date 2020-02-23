Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 4,010 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 18, compared to 2,398 head on Feb. 11 and 2,957 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were traded $7 to $14 higher while heifer calves were traded $4 to $10 higher. The demand was good on a heavy supply. Many attractive packages were available this week with high quality and thin flesh being rewarded with the highest prices this year. The steers averaged 607 pounds at $155.15 per hundredweight while heifers averaged 570 pounds at $138.33 per hundredweight. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 46% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 48%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 320 to 328 lbs., 186.00 to 192.50 (187.27); 35 head, 353 to 398 lbs., 182.50 to 190.00 (187.46); 32 head, 402 to 449 lbs., 179.00 to 197.00 (187.30); 5 head, 438 lbs., 175.00 unweaned; 44 head, 454 to 493 lbs., 177.50 to 189.00 (185.47); 8 head, 462 to 465 lbs., 197.50 to 198.00 (197.81) thin fleshed; 116 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 170.00 to 185.00 (178.17); 16 head, 507 to 508 lbs., 190.00 to 191.00 (190.69) thin fleshed; 206 head, 551 to 596 lbs., 160.00 to 176.00 (169.64); 5 head, 558 lbs., 186.00 fancy; 186 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 149.00 to 168.00 (161.45); 10 head, 606 lbs., 171.00 thin fleshed; 204 head, 655 to 693 lbs., 145.00 to 159.00 (152.55); 170 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 139.00 to 158.00 (146.48); 89 head, 752 to 799 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (144.53); 59 head, 806 to 831 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (136.17). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 325 to 348 lbs., 177.50 to 180.00 (178.11); 37 head, 362 to 395 lbs., 165.00 to 182.00 (174.32); 39 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 160.00 to 177.50 (169.72); 64 head, 452 to 491 lbs., 155.00 to 175.00 (168.48); 39 head, 502 to 541 lbs., 149.00 to 169.00 (157.50); 50 head, 553 to 594 lbs., 140.00 to 158.00 (148.28); 48 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 132.50 to 147.00 (139.23); 83 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 132.00 to 144.00 (139.41); 54 head, 700 to 741 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (134.57); 30 head, 753 to 798 lbs., 124.00 to 137.00 (131.43); 16 head, 800 to 845 lbs., 128.00; 8 head, 878 to 885 lbs., 117.00 to 128.00 (125.23); 5 head, 925 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 322 lbs., 170.00; 8 head, 402 to 435 lbs., 152.50 to 155.00 (153.45); 5 head, 460 to 480 lbs., 145.00 to 147.50 (146.03); 9 head, 512 to 542 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (138.42); 7 head, 591 to 598 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.72); 5 head, 640 lbs., 132.50. Large frame 1, 17 head, 670 to 679 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (148.97). Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 142.50 to 165.00 (151.97); 6 head, 676 lbs., 132.50. Medium frame 1, 13 head, 348 lbs., 173.00; 10 head, 477 to 492 lbs., 172.50 to 179.00 (177.09); 5 head, 588 lbs., 155.00; 9 head, 652 to 659 lbs., 138.00 to 156.00 (152.03). Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 432 to 438 lbs., 162.50 to 167.50 (164.98); 5 head, 472 lbs., 150.00; 12 head, 501 to 522 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (145.48). Medium frame 2, 10 head, 313 to 348 lbs., 143.00 to 152.50 (148.00); 15 head, 437 to 449 lbs., 137.50 to 150.00 (144.08).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 167.50 to 168.00 (167.63); 62 head, 352 to 398 lbs., 155.00 to 167.50 (159.18); 106 head, 402 to 445 lbs., 150.00 to 165.00 (155.71); 9 head, 433 lbs., 147.50 unweaned; 115 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 146.00 to 159.00 (151.79); 16 head, 475 to 489 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (142.92) unweaned; 164 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 141.00 to 157.00 (151.29); 22 head, 526 to 549 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.79) unweaned; 130 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (140.85); 31 head, 566 lbs., 155.00 replacement; 232 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (138.21); 109 head, 651 to 689 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.07); 5 head, 662 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 42 head, 703 to 734 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (136.23); 61 head, 838 lbs., 122.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 308 to 347 lbs., 152.50 to 162.50 (156.34); 15 head, 369 to 392 lbs., 132.50 to 150.00 (145.03); 47 head, 403 to 447 lbs., 137.50 to 150.00 (146.00); 31 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 130.00 to 142.50 (138.96); 5 head, 465 lbs., 147.50 thin fleshed; 24 head, 515 to 537 lbs., 122.00 to 138.00 (131.53); 26 head, 557 to 598 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (129.31); 37 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 119.00 to 131.00 (127.90); 20 head, 682 to 695 lbs., 116.00 to 124.00 (119.80); 27 head, 702 to 748 lbs., 114.00 to 125.00 (120.37); 22 head, 752 to 790 lbs., 118.00 to 121.00 (119.96); 23 head, 820 to 846 lbs., 116.00 to 122.00 (119.97); 6 head, 968 lbs., 109.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 438 lbs., 127.50; 5 head, 589 lbs., 118.00; 10 head, 617 to 639 lbs., 113.00 to 118.00 (115.96); 5 head, 675 lbs., 117.00; 8 head, 805 lbs., 106.00; 5 head, 882 lbs., 80.00; 6 head, 936 lbs., 85.00. Large frame 1, 10 head, 440 to 446 lbs., 152.50 to 155.00 (152.75); 22 head, 469 to 493 lbs., 158.00 to 160.00 (158.61); 16 head, 581 lbs., 141.00; 8 head, 670 to 697 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (134.64); 11 head, 718 lbs., 132.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 508 to 523 lbs., 123.00 to 137.00 (131.85); 6 head, 581 lbs., 130.00; 6 head, 604 lbs., 127.50; 9 head, 743 lbs., 106.00. Medium frame 1, 7 head, 348 lbs., 165.00; 8 head, 360 lbs., 157.00; 11 head, 417 lbs., 157.50; 7 head, 648 lbs., 137.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 hed, 350 lbs., 145.00; 10 head, 501 to 525 lbs., 120.00 to 138.00 (134.26).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 382 lbs., 165.00; 11 head, 490 to 495 lbs., 157.00 to 166.00 (157.83); 8 head, 513 to 525 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (152.33); 10 head, 608 to 645 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (137.95). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 432 lbs., 135.00; 9 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 130.00; 13 head, 580 to 597 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.53); 12 head, 601 to 614 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.01); 5 head, 665 to 678 lbs., 132.00 to 132.50 (132.40).
