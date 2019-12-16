Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,732 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 10, compared to 3,923 head on Dec. 3 and 2,647 head a year go, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were steady to weak while heifer calves were unevenly steady from $2 lower to $2 higher. There were too few yearlings for an adequate comparison; however, undertones were lower. The demand was moderate on a heavy supply, which was presented mostly in individual and small packages. The steers averaged 599 pounds at $138.09 per hundredweight while heifers averaged 549 pounds at $125.37 per hundredweight. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 42% were heifers and 6% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 39%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 345 lbs., 175.00; 7 head, 354 to 385 lbs., 165.00 to 167.50 (165.76); 33 head, 402 to 426 lbs., 159.00 to 165.00 (161.64); 61 head, 451 to 495 lbs., 150.00 to 169.00 (156.24); 136 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 145.00 to 161.00 (151.18); 92 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (147.60); 93 head, 606 to 644 lbs., 138.00 to 153.00 (143.35); 63 head, 651 to 674 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (139.30); 92 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (138.71); 60 head, 752 to 796 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (137.32); 60 head, 800 to 826 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.85); 5 head, 878 lbs., 132.00; 36 head, 980 lbs., 131.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 303 to 344 lbs., 158.00 to 167.50 (162.70); 37 head, 352 to 399 lbs., 147.50 to 162.50 (156.28); 67 head, 402 to 445 lbs., 140.00 to 157.50 (149.31); 62 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 140.00 to 147.50 (142.90); 43 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 132.50 to 145.00 (138.09); 70 head, 551 to 597 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (132.56); 76 head, 601 to 644 lbs., 120.00 to 137.00 (131.03); 76 head, 655 to 688 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (130.76); 24 head, 714 to 740 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (129.13); 15 head, 750 to 785 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (126.93); 46 head, 825 to 843 lbs., 122.00 to 133.50 (122.95); 5 head, 923 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 970 lbs., 120.00; 12 head, 1028 lbs., 102.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 300 to 323 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (146.50); 6 head, 350 to 357 lbs., 132.50 to 145.00 (138.69); 8 head, 405 to 432 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (133.40); 6 head, 463 to 478 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (135.57); 10 head, 510 to 535 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (124.55); 17 head, 558 to 585 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (119.21); 7 head, 680 to 696 lbs., 100.00 to 118.00 (112.94). Large frame 1, 13 head, 601 to 625 lbs., 139.00 to 144.00 (140.88). Large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 472 to 492 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.39); 9 head, 522 to 532 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (131.75); 6 head, 562 to 569 lbs., 123.00 to 135.00 (131.03); 5 head, 665 to 688 lbs., 110.00 to 122.00 (116.71). Medium frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 438 lbs., 135.00; 19 head, 466 to 481 lbs., 130.00 to 149.00 (133.91); 36 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 121.00 to 132.50 (128.60); 8 head, 628 lbs., 123.00; 8 head, 662 lbs., 132.50. Medium frame 2, 9 head, 362 lbs., 138.00; 22 head, 405 to 442 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (127.54); 12 head, 467 to 499 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (117.90).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 341 lbs., 150.00; 50 head, 351 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (144.55); 65 head, 404 to 446 lbs., 131.00 to 142.00 (135.62); 89 head, 451 to 496 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (132.68); 106 head, 502 to 546 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (132.04); 39 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 128.00 to 136.00 (130.51); 33 head, 614 to 632 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.96); 61 head, 654 to 690 lbs., 127.50 to 136.00 (131.48); 43 head, 711 to 747 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (133.39); 18 head, 758 lbs., 134.00; 28 head, 831 lbs., 131.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 319 lbs., 138.00; 39 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (130.32); 51 head, 405 to 439 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (124.64); 85 head, 458 to 489 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.57); 50 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 115.00 to 127.00 (119.02); 71 head, 558 to 590 lbs., 112.50 to 127.00 (121.38); 48 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.23); 13 head, 652 to 690 lbs., 113.00 to 117.00 (114.77); 21 head, 704 to 741 lbs., 119.00 to 123.00 (120.50); 36 head, 750 to 766 lbs., 119.00 to 128.00 (126.86); 13 head, 831 lbs., 125.00; 9 head, 853 to 875 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (124.63). Medium and large frame 2, 22 head, 308 to 342 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (101.43); 8 head, 390 lbs., 110.00; 17 head, 416 to 442 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (103.04); 21 head, 478 to 496 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (108.60); 29 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (109.41); 35 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 90.00 to 112.00 (107.05); 32 head, 617 to 648 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (108.69); 8 head, 654 to 683 lbs., 100.00 to 108.00 (103.08); 8 head, 716 to 745 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (106.16); 7 head, 889 lbs., 107.00. Large frame 1, 7 head, 434 lbs., 147.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 21 head, 472 to 498 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (123.88); 11 head, 526 to 545 lbs., 105.00 to 112.50 (108.71); 5 head, 556 lbs., 129.00; 5 head, 618 to 625 lbs., 103.00 to 115.00 (107.77). Medium frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 503 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 403 to 419 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 489 lbs., 140.00; 8 head, 532 to 540 lbs., 132.50 to 136.00 (133.82). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 26 head, 465 to 494 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (126.69); 31 head, 512 to 542 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (117.88); 16 head, 562 to 595 lbs., 110.00 to 117.00 (113.00); 28 head, 600 to 634 lbs., 109.00 to 125.00 (118.72); 13 head, 659 to 692 lbs., 108.00 to 122.00 (116.92); 7 head, 702 to 718 lbs., 97.00 to 119.00 (103.19); 7 head, 750 to 785 lbs., 103.00 to 110.00 (107.28); 7 head, 880 to 890 lbs., 80.00 to 87.50 (83.19); 10 head, 1062 lbs., 93.00.
