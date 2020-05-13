Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 2,947 head of feeder cattle selling on May 5, compared to 2,941 head on April 29 and 2,270 head a year ago, according to the USDA to Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
The May 5 replacement auction included a 76 head reputation herd of young, fancy black and black white face cows with 65
fancy calves on their side. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were traded unevenly steady from $2 lower to $2 higher. The heifer calves were steady to $3 higher with spots $6 higher. The demand was good on a moderate supply. A better test of yearlings was seen with several larger packages of high quality animals in the offering. Concerns continue to grow as the backlog of slaughter ready cattle increases due to reduced processing capabilities. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 42% was heifers and 3% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 44%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 277 lbs., 193.00; 12 head, 308 to 345 lbs., 172.00 to 185.00 (180.37); 24 head, 352 to 399 lbs., 168.00 to 182.50 (173.67); 74 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 160.00 to 176.00 (167.00); 69 head, 454 to 498 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (159.68); 9 head, 461 lbs., 152.50 unweaned; 104 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (156.75); 135 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 146.00 to 157.00 (151.33); 25 head, 585 to 599 lbs., 143.00 to 144.00 (143.48) unweaned; 129 head, 602 to 643 lbs., 134.00 to 147.00 (140.65); 64 head, 651 to 695 lbs., 133.00 to 144.00 (139.31); 226 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (129.81); 24 head, 725 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 28 head, 787 to 795 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (122.52); 41 head, 808 to 810 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (118.93); 42 head, 920 to 930 lbs., 104.00 to 105.00 (104.57); 10 head, 990 lbs., 102.50; 5 head, 1103 to 1115 lbs., 103.00 to 106.00 (104.21). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 308 to 349 lbs., 160.00 to 162.50 (161.19); 14 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 150.00 to 165.00 (160.03); 49 head, 404 to 445 lbs., 145.00 to 160.00 (152.01); 65 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 140.00 to 158.00 (151.19); 43 head, 505 to 539 lbs., 130.00 to 149.00 (141.33); 42 head, 560 to 598 lbs., 125.00 to 142.50 (136.88); 16 head, 611 to 649 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (131.02); 41 head, 650 to 678 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (121.17); 11 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (115.31); 17 head, 752 to 762 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (114.30); 39 head, 808 to 839 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (113.24). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 380 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 429 lbs., 132.50; 5 head, 460 to 485 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (128.77); 10 head, 504 to 530 lbs., 117.50 to 127.50 (124.94); 12 head, 571 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (116.35). Large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 467 to 495 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (137.20); 9 head, 529 lbs., 125.00; 8 head, 604 lbs., 131.50; 6 head, 768 lbs., 110.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 315 to 348 lbs., 145.00 to 157.50 (148.58); 10 head, 433 lbs., 156.00. Medium frame 2, 8 head, 372 to 382 lbs., 137.00.
Feeder heifers:
Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 298 lbs., 153.00; 33 head, 318 to 345 lbs., 148.00 to 154.00 (149.72); 40 head, 357 to 396 lbs., 139.00 to 150.00 (145.79); 80 head, 403 to 438 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (140.34); 118 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 130.00 to 142.50 (136.22); 161 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 127.50 to 140.00 (131.89); 85 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (127.95); 79 head, 600 to 621 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (128.59); 26 head, 662 to 687 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (120.76); 18 head, 658 lbs., 140.00 replacement; 26 head, 709 to 736 lbs., 116.00 to 122.00 (119.29); 21 head, 758 lbs., 119.00; 7 head, 919 lbs., 91.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 31 head, 361 to 396 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.34); 30 head, 418 to 443 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (131.30); 30 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 117.00 to 128.00 (121.05); 26 head, 523 to 549 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.40); 15 head, 580 to 599 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.68); 91 head, 607 to 649 lbs., 109.00 to 117.50 (114.12); 7 head, 620 to 636 lbs., 100.00 to 101.00 (100.28) fleshy; 35 head, 658 to 694 lbs., 100.00 to 113.00 (110.02); 22 head, 701 to 728 lbs., 105.00 to 114.00 (109.88); 6 head, 758 lbs., 100.00; 42 head, 825 lbs., 100.00; 18 head, 858 lbs., 94.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 462 lbs., 115.00; 5 head, 515 to 538 lbs., 100.00; 6 head, 668 lbs., 100.00; 5 head, 742 lbs., 90.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 663 lbs., 95.00; 11 head, 778 lbs., 105.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 344 lbs., 138.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 377 lbs., 162.50; 13 head, 457 lbs., 137.00; 14 head, 552 to 558 lbs., 123.00 to 134.00 (129.35). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 437 lbs., 136.00; 6 head, 478 lbs., 130.00; 16 head, 610 to 635 lbs., 106.00 to 115.00 (110.88); 8 head, 667 lbs., 106.00; 5 head, 738 lbs., 85.00.
