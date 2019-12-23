Ozarks Reigional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 2,216 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 17, compared to 3,732 head on Dec. 10 and 2,412 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were trading $2 to $5 higher. The yearlings were not well tested; however, undertones were higher. The demand was good on a light supply, which was affected by the winter weather that moved across parts of the area on Monday. The steers averaged 633 pounds at $141.52 per hundredweight while heifers averaged 519 pounds at $126.71 per hundredweight. The last feeder sale of the year for brought the yearly total to 169,246 head. This was 3.6% lower than the 175,606 head a year ago but 4.2% higher than the five-year average of 162,447 head. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 38% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 50%. A replacement cow and bull sale will begin at noon Dec. 21 and will be the last sale of 2019. The sales will resume at 8 a.m. Jan. 3 at with a special pre-vac feeder sale.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 326 lbs., 173.00; 16 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 167.50 to 172.50 (170.97); 22 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 157.50 to 167.50 (164.34);59 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 156.00 to 170.00 (160.57); 40 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 147.00 to 160.00 (154.81); 75 head, 553 to 594 lbs., 142.00 to 160.00 (152.88); 64 head, 602 to 637 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (144.19); 293 head, 653 to 693 lbs., 137.50 to 146.00 (141.35); 103 head, 705 to 734 lbs., 137.00 to 145.50 (143.20); 85 head, 754 to 796 lbs., 135.00 to 143.50 (141.55); 62 head, 808 lbs., 147.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 308 to 347 lbs., 152.50 to 167.50 (160.88); 34 head, 360 to 396 lbs., 152.50 to 163.00 (157.34); 35 head, 404 to 441 lbs., 142.50 to 160.00 (151.17); 19 head, 460 to 492 lbs., 135.00 to 152.50 (140.27); 34 head, 504 to 545 lbs., 132.50 to 149.00 (139.00); 7 head, 555 to 578 lbs., 123.00 to 141.00 (132.77); 24 head, 605 to 647 lbs., 124.00 to 138.00 (132.65); 37 head, 660 to 696 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (128.03); 28 head, 710 to 748 lbs., 120.00 to 138.00 (127.95); 27 head, 750 to 776 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (127.09); 15 head, 805 to 826 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (131.72); 5 head, 868 to 885 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (128.39); 5 head, 911 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 332 to 340 lbs., 142.00 to 143.00 (142.66); 7 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (144.33); 9 head, 465 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (133.58); 5 head, 531 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 592 lbs., 124.00. Large frame 1, 13 head, 767 lbs., 135.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 651 lbs., 137.00; 5 head, 934 lbs., 125.00. Medium frame 1, 10 head, 558 lbs., 144.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 305 to 338 lbs., 140.00 to 157.50 (148.54). Medium frame 2, 5 head, 282 lbs., 152.50; 7 head, 438 to 440 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (128.71); 6 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (105.25); 9 head, 662 lbs., 85.00. Small frame 2 to 3, 9 head, 758 lbs., 70.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 285 lbs., 155.00; 7 head, 312 to 333 lbs., 146.00 to 157.50 (152.39); 20 head, 375 to 387 lbs., 142.00 to 147.50 (142.57); 65 head, 405 to 447 lbs., 137.00 to 150.00 (139.90); 27 head, 450 to 467 lbs., 132.50 to 145.00 (140.33); 77 head, 503 to 546 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (133.12); 19 head, 570 to 591 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.15); 35 head, 614 to 629 lbs., 129.00 to 136.00 (130.83); 44 head, 676 lbs., 133.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 25 head, 267 to 278 lbs., 132.00 to 137.50 (133.48); 29 head, 302 to 345 lbs., 122.50 to 139.00 (133.54); 50 head, 350 to 387 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (132.65); 31 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.97); 37 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (126.92); 46 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (125.30); 36 head, 551 to 593 lbs., 119.00 to 128.00 (126.40); 29 head, 615 to 646 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (121.64); 35 head, 660 to 685 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (116.28); 9 head, 728 to 737 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (124.56); 10 head, 980 to 996 lbs., 104.00 to 111.00 (104.69). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 375 to 383 lbs., 122.50 to 123.00 (122.80); 8 head, 403 to 447 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (108.00); 9 head, 483 lbs., 105.00; 34 head, 510 to 542 lbs., 100.00 to 116.00 (108.97); 5 head, 553 to 585 lbs., 100.00 to 117.50 (110.26); 25 head, 605 to 649 lbs., 90.00 to 115.00 (107.78); 5 head, 741 lbs., 110.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 704 lbs., 125.00; 11 head, 893 lbs., 117.00. Large frame 2, 5 head, 549 lbs., 100.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 370 lbs., 133.00; 11 head, 438 to 443 lbs., 132.00 to 132.50 (132.23); 9 head, 537 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 830 lbs., 126.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 480 to 499 lbs., 135.00; 8 head, 619 to 630 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (130.38); 5 head, 727 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 500 to 532 lbs., 100.00 to 128.00 (119.63); 7 head, 560 to 571 lbs., 118.00 to 122.00 (121.44); 12 head, 605 to 634 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (121.56); 5 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 109.00 to 129.00 (117.44); 6 head, 728 to 740 lbs., 107.50 to 118.00 (114.24).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.