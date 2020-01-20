Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,632 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 14, compared to 3,776 head on Jan. 7 and 3,212 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 700 pounds were trading $2 to $4 higher with heavier weights steady. The heifer calves were steady to $3 higher. The demand was good on a moderate supply. Heavy rains and flooding this past weekend kept receipts moderate as producers had to deal with muddy lots and washed out fences. The steers averaged 577 pounds at $150.04 per hundredweight while heifers averaged 555 pounds at $131.53 per hundredweight. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 44% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 37%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 337 to 345 lbs., 180.00 to 187.50 (183.45); 7 head, 372 to 395 lbs., 183.00 to 187.00 (184.77); 75 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 170.00 to 186.00 (176.36); 101 head, 450 to 491 lbs., 166.00 to 180.00 (171.28); 82 head, 500 to 541 lbs., 163.00 to 170.00 (167.63); 190 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 153.00 to 167.00 (159.26); 128 head, 601 to 646 lbs., 144.00 to 162.00 (151.10); 9 head, 630 to 632 lbs., 142.50 to 144.00 (143.17) unweaned; 83 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (144.48); 49 head, 702 to 739 lbs., 139.00 to 141.00 (139.62); 104 head, 751 to 786 lbs., 137.00 to 141.00 (139.79); 14 head, 1089 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 23 head, 312 to 349 lbs., 160.00 to 175.00 (166.57); 67 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 160.00 to 176.00 (168.69); 53 head, 401 to 445 lbs., 153.00 to 167.00 (162.17); 90 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 153.00 to 164.00 (160.30); 80 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 149.00 to 162.00 (156.23); 77 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 138.00 to 152.00 (141.79); 61 head, 604 to 645 lbs., 130.00 to 142.50 (138.34); 72 head, 658 to 699 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (136.65); 53 head, 700 to 734 lbs., 122.00 to 137.50 (134.08); 26 head, 752 to 783 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (133.55); 6 head, 800 to 828 lbs., 125.00 to 132.50 (129.36). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 414 lbs., 145.00; 5 head, 480 to 495 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (142.24); 24 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 135.00 to 147.50 (139.63); 14 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (132.80); 5 head, 640 lbs., 125.00. Large frame 1, 10 head, 466 lbs., 166.00; 6 head, 558 lbs., 158.00; 13 head, 606 to 634 lbs., 147.00 to 160.00 (153.85). Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 457 lbs., 152.50; 8 head, 521 to 532 lbs., 138.00 to 152.00 (144.04); 10 head, 610 to 647 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (131.61); 39 head, 656 to 688 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (132.93); 7 head, 702 to 725 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.72). Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 368 to 372 lbs., 172.00 to 172.50 (172.20); 5 head, 402 to 442 lbs., 147.50 to 166.00 (154.48); 8 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 145.00 to 162.50 (156.66). Medium frame 2, 5 head, 367 lbs., 100.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 7 head, 580 lbs., 70.00; 6 head, 658 lbs., 57.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 54 head, 359 to 391 lbs., 147.50 to 157.00 (152.22); 102 head, 402 to 444 lbs., 142.00 to 157.50 (146.97); 161 head, 451 to 494 lbs., 139.00 to 155.00 (144.28); 101 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 132.50 to 149.00 (137.27); 93 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 130.50 to 136.00 (132.82); 74 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (133.39); 22 head, 655 to 682 lbs., 132.00 to 132.50 (132.21); 19 head, 710 to 729 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.43). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 303 to 345 lbs., 137.50 to 155.00 (148.60); 36 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 132.50 to 147.50 (141.29); 37 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 129.00 to 140.00 (136.64); 118 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 122.50 to 137.00 (130.51); 66 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (128.58); 77 head, 559 to 599 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (127.73); 79 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (127.25); 116 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 118.00 to 130.00 (125.91); 10 head, 710 to 744 lbs., 114.00 to 129.00 (127.56); 28 head, 751 to 778 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (119.93); 16 head, 813 to 835 lbs., 117.00 to 126.50 (122.71); 33 head, 959 to 993 lbs., 115.50 to 116.00 (115.81). Medium and large frame 2, 15 head, 558 to 593 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (111.94); 9 head, 608 to 640 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (105.57); 5 head, 715 to 742 lbs., 112.50 to 113.00 (112.70); 16 head, 805 to 829 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (110.49). Large frame 1, 9 head, 539 lbs., 132.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 415 to 438 lbs., 132.50 to 142.50 (140.55); 11 head, 513 to 548 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (130.45); 12 head, 550 to 577 lbs., 115.00 to 127.50 (120.95); 5 head, 634 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 700 lbs., 118.00. Large frame 2, 5 head, 505 lbs., 110.00 Medium frame 1, 5 head, 420 lbs., 142.50; 6 head, 537 lbs., 135.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 381 lbs., 138.00; 6 head, 408 to 428 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (138.02); 5 head, 562 lbs., 120.00. Medium frame 2, 11 head, 502 to 534 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (110.03).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 (142.84); 5 head, 555 to 577 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (142.91); 9 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 132.00 to 133.00 (132.00). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head 463 to 490 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (124.86); 5 head, 510 to 542 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.23); 10 head, 554 to 583 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (125.60); 27 head, 610 to 641 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (127.64); 10 head, 668 to 673 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (125.50); 5 head, 713 to 740 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (118.61). Large frame 1, 5 head, 510 lbs., 145.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 499 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 622 lbs., 126.00.
