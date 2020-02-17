Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 2,398 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 11, compared to 2,389 head on Feb. 4 and 1,916 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 750 pounds were trading $3 to $6 higher with the heavier weights steady. The heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were trading $6 to $12 higher with the heavier weights steady to $3 higher. The demand was good on a light to moderate supply. The steers averaged 597 pounds at $145.33 per hundredweight while heifers averaged 571 pounds at $130.55 per hundredweight. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 41% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 46%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 305 to 332 lbs., 186.00 to 187.00 (186.84); 7 head, 360 to 368 lbs., 182.00 to 185.00 (183.57); 29 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 175.00 to 183.00 (179.20); 43 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 172.50 to 179.00 (175.78); 63 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 162.00 to 175.00 (169.10); 15 head, 516 lbs., 182.00 fancy; 41 head, 578 to 599 lbs., 152.50 to 161.00 (155.08); 184 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 146.00 to 159.00 (153.52); 84 head, 652 to 695 lbs., 138.00 to 151.00 (142.77); 102 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (137.54); 41 head, 758 to 765 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (132.40); 15 head, 804 to 817 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 315 to 340 lbs., 172.50 to 182.00 (179.82); 26 head, 355 to 392 lbs., 162.00 to 180.00 (175.47); 42 head, 403 to 446 lbs., 160.00 to 172.50 (167.58); 75 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 152.50 to 170.00 (159.59); 91 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (157.06); 28 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (142.23); 12 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 130.00 to 142.50 (135.92); 15 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (130.82); 14 head, 710 to 747 lbs., 127.50 to 132.50 (131.05); 17 head, 761 to 795 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (126.90); 40 head, 800 to 847 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (124.46); 8 head, 915 to 919 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.37). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 399 lbs., 157.50; 5 head, 447 lbs., 152.50; 14 head, 456 to 475 lbs., 152.50 to 153.00 (152.82); 12 head, 550 to 560 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.49); 5 head, 796 lbs., 107.00, Large frame 1, 9 head, 574 to 588 lbs., 154.00 to 159.00 (156.75); 21 head, 616 to 640 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (151.95); 10 head, 663 to 678 lbs., 141.00 to 144.00 (143.39). Large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 525 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (138.64); 10 head, 625 to 629 lbs., 132.50 to 142.50 (137.52); 5 head, 714 lbs., 134.00; 6 head, 766 lbs., 125.00. Medium frame 2, 10 head, 428 to 435 lbs., 137.50 to 147.50 (144.47). Small and medium frame 3 to 4, 32 head, 618 lbs., 35.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 320 to 345 lbs., 165.00 to 170.00 (167.50); 33 head, 360 to 398 lbs., 152.50 to 167.50 (161.34); 61 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 147.50 to 162.50 (154.62); 77 head, 451 to 496 lbs., 140.00 to 157.00 (144.71); 98 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 133.00 to 148.00 (140.55); 68 head, 557 to 595 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.26); 50 head, 616 to 648 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (129.73); 12 head, 622 to 630 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (142.92) replacement; 27 head, 650 to 653 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 752 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 340 to 342 lbs., 147.50 to 150.00 (148.50); 11 head, 362 to 390 lbs., 135.00 to 147.50 (142.55); 18 head, 403 to 448 lbs., 135.00 to 147.50 (142.40); 32 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (136.84); 28 head, 500 to 525 lbs., 120.00 to 132.50 (130.74); 41 head, 568 to 596 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (124.75); 16 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (116.46); 34 head, 684 to 693 lbs., 117.50 to 122.00 (119.96); 48 head, 702 to 748 lbs,, 115.00 to 121.00 (118.29); 13 head, 780 to 792 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (117.31); 23 head, 800 to 803 lbs., 115.00 to 120.50 (119.30); 5 head, 858 to 865 lbs., 111.00 to 112.00 (111.60); 5 head, 916 lbs., 109.00; 22 head, 976 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 549 lbs., 110.00; 5 head, 578 lbs., 114.00; 10 head, 605 to 630 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (107.94); 5 head, 830 lbs., 100.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 455 to 492 lbs., 144.00 to 151.00 (146.67). Large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 518 to 540 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (130.48); 20 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.18); 10 head, 665 to 674 lbs., 117.50 to 125.00 (118.98); 5 head, 720 to 740 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (114.02); 5 head, 755 lbs., 110.00. Medium frame 1, 5 head, 464 lbs., 142.50. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 320 lbs., 145.00; 10 head, 397 lbs., 137.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 465 to 496 lbs., 150.00 to 165.00 (153.48); 5 head, 560 to 565 lbs., 137.50 to 145.00 (143.10); 6 head, 638 lbs., 132.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 393 lbs., 145.00; 11 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (125.67); 7 head, 685 to 694 lbs., 125.00 to 127.50 (126.06); 5 head, 710 lbs., 110.00 to 123.00 (115.20); 5 head, 820 to 837 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (103.95).
