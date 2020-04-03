Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,504 head of feeder cattle selling on March 31, compared to 805 head on March 24 and 3,403 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 700 pounds were trading $3 to $7 higher while lightly tested heavier weight calves were trading $3 to $6 lower. Demand was good on a light supply. Steers averaged 580 pounds at $141.49 per hundredweight while heifers averaged 537 pounds at $131.15 per hundredweight. Abundant moisture and higher temperatures have the grass growing faster than the cattle can graze and that has increase the demand for calves ready to turn out. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 44% was heifers and 2% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 32%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 302 to 338 lbs., 175.00 to 187.50 (178.34); 26 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 170.00 to 185.00 (176.79); 70 head, 408 to 447 lbs., 165.00 to 185.00 (172.05); 32 head, 455 to 497 lbs., 161.00 to 176.00 (164.98); 50 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 158.00 to 168.00 (163.87); 70 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 147.50 to 161.00 (154.57); 29 head, 600 to 634 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (149.53); 37 head, 655 to 669 lbs., 136.00 to 147.00 (139.82); 54 head, 703 to 745 lbs., 129.00 to 134.00 (130.66); 12 head, 750 lbs., 129.50; 13 head, 812 lbs., 119.00; 8 head, 874 lbs., 114.50; 5 head, 933 lbs., 109.00; 15 head, 959 lbs., 96.50 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 305 to 346 lbs., 150.00 to 170.00 (163.44); 10 head, 375 to 399 lbs., 155.00 to 162.50 (157.19); 7 head, 401 to 420 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (154.98); 29 head, 450 to 494 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (157.20); 16 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (143.63); 40 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 132.00 to 145.00 (139.26); 8 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 125.00 to 137.50 (133.43); 29 head, 661 to 698 lbs., 126.00 to 133.00 (131.15); 10 head, 712 lbs., 126.00; 15 head, 752 to 790 lbs., 112.50 to 121.00 (116.33); 3 head, 802 lbs., 111.00; 16 head, 858 to 892 lbs., 111.00 to 112.00 (111.88); 3 head, 910 lbs., 105.00; 3 head, 995 lbs., 102.00; 6 head, 1139 lbs., 80.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 320 to 330 lbs., 140.00 to 147.50 (144.95); 6 head, 368 to 399 lbs., 130.00 to 132.50 (130.45); 8 head, 502 to 535 lbs., 122.50 to 135.00 (127.36). Large frame 1, 5 head, 478 lbs., 179.00; 3 head, 628 lbs., 144.00. Medium frame 1, 13 head, 422 to 438 lbs., 158.00 to 164.00 (160.26). Medium frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 358 lbs., 155.00; 6 head, 493 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 501 to 520 lbs., 137.50 to 140.00 (138.91). Medium frame 2, 4 head, 310 to 325 lbs., 145.00 to 152.50 (150.56); 3 head, 665 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 305 to 328 lbs., 160.00 to 167.50 (162.86); 10 head, 353 to 397 lbs., 147.50 to 155.00 (152.10); 43 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (142.46); 71 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (139.96); 53 head, 502 to 547 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (138.91); 73 head, 552 to 584 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (138.04); 3 head, 568 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 47 head, 600 to 622 lbs., 127.50 to 139.00 (132.30); 25 head, 658 to 689 lbs., 122.50 to 129.00 (126.65); 8 head, 724 lbs., 126.00; 12 head, 780 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large 1 to 2, 9 head, 317 to 345 lbs., 137.50 to 155.00 (145.23); 25 head, 350 to 385 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (141.09); 17 head, 402 to 443 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (134.54); 12 head, 450 to 480 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (128.03); 34 head, 507 to 548 lbs., 126.00 to 132.00 (130.03); 17 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (127.91); 12 head, 597 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 8 head, 612 lbs., 122.00; 21 head, 659 to 695 lbs., 109.00 to 121.00 (115.09); 3 head, 722 lbs., 113.00; 6 head, 878 lbs., 97.00; 3 head, 935 lbs., 85.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 370 to 395 lbs., 117.50 to 120.00 (119.41); 7 head, 466 to 478 lbs., 110.00; 5 head, 542 lbs., 115.00; 3 head, 562 lbs., 115.00. Large frame 1, 10 head, 403 to 430 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (146.15); 3 head, 588 lbs., 137.00. Medium frame 1, 9 head, 374 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 622 lbs., 122.50. Medium frame 1 to 2 7 head, 561 lbs., 124.00; 4 head, 619 lbs., 110.00; 6 head, 812 lbs., 103.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 415 lbs., 163.00; 3 head, 475 to 495 lbs., 142.00 to 153.00 (145.91). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 385 to 390 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.26); 12 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (118.76); 4 head, 625 to 630 lbs., 117.50 to 120.00 (118.12);3 head, 938 lbs., 85.00,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.