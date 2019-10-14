Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,912 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 8, compared to 2,978 head the previous week and 3,259 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were trading $3 to $6 higher with spots at $9 higher. The demand was good on a moderate to heavy supply, which included a four-potload draft of nine weight steers. The steers averaged 657 pounds at $142.14 per hundredweight while heifers averaged 601 pounds at $131.45 per hundredweight. With gains the past week on fed cattle prices and beef boards, there is renewed optimism around the ring. However, this optimism was reserved only for long-time weaned and vaccinated calves. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 44% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 52%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 346 lbs., 177.00; 7 head, 361 to 378 lbs., 165.00 to 172.50 (168.30); 22 head, 421 to 434 lbs., 164.00 to 170.00 (167.22); 35 head, 450 to 478 lbs., 157.00 to 172.00 (167.84); 36 head, 471 to 492 lbs., 147.50 to 155.00 (152.02) unweaned; 55 head, 522 to 534 lbs., 150.00 to 163.00 (154.72); 39 head, 529 to 549 lbs., 144.00 to 149.00 (146.25) unweaned; 78 head, 559 to 589 lbs., 149.00 to 164.00 (155.54); 52 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 (144.45) unweaned; 109 head, 602 to 644 lbs., 149.00 to 161.00 (154.97); 35 head, 605 to 642 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (140.26) unweaned; 93 head, 650 to 679 lbs., 143.00 to 155.00 (148.73); 152 head, 700 to 737 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (144.31); 70 head, 753 to 792 lbs., 136.00 to 144.00 (138.51); 98 head, 802 to 838 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (142.02); 22 head, 860 to 882 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.70); 220 head, 923 lbs., 137.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 398 lbs., 154.00; 34 head, 402 to 438 lbs., 145.00 to 162.50 (151.82); 38 head, 468 to 494 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (146.76); 43 head, 504 to 547 lbs., 132.50 to 147.50 (140.11); 34 head, 552 to 561 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.36); 10 head, 588 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 52 head, 607 to 648 lbs., 127.00 to 139.00 (131.24); 6 head, 632 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 35 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 124.00 to 138.00 (133.51); 10 head, 702 to 716 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (131.75); 9 head, 763 to 792 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (127.35); 19 head, 815 to 816 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (127.48); 13 head, 900 to 941 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (121.06); 7 head, 1019 to 1027 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (121.15). Medium and large frame 2, 15 head, 384 to 392 lbs., 142.50 to 145.00 (143.82); 8 head, 412 to 433 lbs., 137.00 to 144.00 (139.47); 25 head, 495 to 497 lbs., 125.00 to 132.50 (130.10); 5 head, 535 lbs., 130.00; 13 head, 550 to 587 lbs., 117.00 to 128.00 (124.05); 7 head, 601 lbs., 125.00; 16 head, 673 to 684 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (123.99). Large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 388 lbs., 152.00; 5 head, 422 lbs., 152.00; 18 head, 475 to 487 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.91); 11 head, 509 to 527 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (127.52); 6 head, 553 lbs., 128.00; 5 head, 653 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 718 lbs., 137.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 404 to 408 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (154.29); 25 head, 511 to 528 lbs., 125.00 to 145.00 (137.39); 5 head, 719 lbs., 125.00. Medium frame 2, 12 head, 446 lbs., 146.00; 8 head, 518 to 548 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (123.11).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 388 to 394 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.16); 29 head, 412 to 443 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (144.32); 16 head, 436 to 440 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (134.00) unweaned; 39 head, 464 to 485 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.14); 18 head, 473 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 86 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (134.99); 13 head, 512 to 526 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 79 head, 557 to 597 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (138.23); 33 head, 553 to 597 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (132.71) unweaned; 58 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (139.00); 110 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (135.59); 146 head, 706 to 744 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (135.21); 67 head, 738 lbs., 144.00 replacement; 82 head, 756 to 798 lbs., 128.75 to 135.00 (129.70); 21 head, 860 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 325 lbs., 147.00; 27 head, 384 to 399 lbs., 133.00 to 141.00 (136.29); 40 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.91); 54 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 122.50 to 135.00 (129.66); 39 head, 516 to 544 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (126.16); 8 head, 525 lbs., 114.00 unweaned; 87 head, 553 to 592 lbs., 120.00 to 132.50 (127.29); 35 head, 621 to 646 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.17); 8 head, 603 lbs., 117.50 unweaned; 80 head, 650 to 692 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (126.79); 5 head, 719 lbs., 125.00; 11 head, 761 to 768 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (126.08); 5 head, 846 lbs., 124.00; 5 head, 829 lbs., 112.50 fleshy; 8 head, 932 to 941 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (121.02); 5 head, 995 lbs., 92.50 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 337 lbs., 138.00; 11 head, 357 to 384 lbs., 120.00; 15 head, 401 to 439 lbs., 106.00 to 120.00 (111.20); 15 head, 459 to 480 lbs., 100.00 to 120.00 (107.37); 17 head, 506 to 549 lbs., 110.00 to 113.00 (110.93); 23 head, 552 to 587 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (112.34); 5 head, 687 lbs., 112.50. Large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 412 to 435 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.43); 14 head, 475 to 498 lbs., 127.50 to 128.00 (127.64); 13 head, 551 to 555 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (121.94). Medium frame 1, 5 head, 369 lbs., 143.00; 5 head, 460 lbs., 132.50; 9 head, 550 lbs., 135.00. Medium 1 to 2, 8 head, 373 lbs., 144.00; 5 head, 550 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 742 lbs., 118.00. Medium frame 2, 5 head, 310 lbs., 115.00; 5 head, 425 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 483 lbs., 137.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 402 to 418 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (128.04); 5 head, 487 lbs., 125.00; 32 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.67); 16 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (120.95); 27 head, 600 to 625 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (122.39).
