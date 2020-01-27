Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,547 head of feeder cattle selling Jan. 21, compared to 3,632 head on Jan. 14 and 1,416 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were trading $2 to $5 higher with some peewee calves selling $7 higher. The heavier weight calves were uneven from $2 lower to $2 higher. The demand was good on a moderate supply. The steers averaged 608 pounds at $148.66 per hundredweight while heifers averaged 568 pounds at $133.60 per hundredweight. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 46% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 42%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 369 to 378 lbs., 185.00 to 195.00 (191.95); 6 head, 395 lbs., 181.00 unweaned; 72 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 171.00 to 185.00 (176.83); 44 head, 465 to 498 lbs., 170.00 to 187.00 (176.38); 94 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 166.00 to 181.00 (168.84); 132 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 154.00 to 169.00 (161.48); 112 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 145.00 to 157.00 (148.85); 171 head, 650 to 682 lbs., 139.00 to 150.00 (143.97); 104 head, 720 to 746 lbs., 142.50 to 151.00 (143.92); 55 head, 757 to 798 lbs., 138.00; 30 head, 805 to 810 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.23); 41 head, 861 lbs., 143.00; 10 head, 924 lbs., 132.00; 11 head, 1026 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 305 to 338 lbs., 171.00 to 182.50 (177.58); 17 head, 358 to 397 lbs., 165.00 to 177.50 (171.04); 55 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 160.00 to 171.00 (165.42); 106 head, 452 to 497 lbs., 149.00 to 168.00 (160.34); 52 head, 506 to 545 lbs., 147.50 to 165.00 (157.11); 84 head, 557 to 592 lbs., 139.00 to 153.00 (145.37); 36 head, 608 to 648 lbs., 136.00 to 143.00 (139.48); 54 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (135.08); 96 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 130.00 to 137.50 (134.66); 29 head, 752 to 793 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (132.42); 11 head, 806 to 812 lbs., 124.50 to 134.00 (130.01). Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 311 to 346 lbs., 160.00 to 163.00 (161.17); 5 head, 373 to 375 lbs., 163.00 to 166.00 (164.20); 14 head, 412 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (152.14); 5 head, 452 to 493 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (153.14); 27 head, 528 to 539 lbs., 130.00 to 147.00 (138.77); 16 head, 575 to 592 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (132.97); 5 head, 777 lbs., 122.50. Large frame 1, 17 head, 671 to 692 lbs., 143.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 390 lbs., 173.00; 6 head, 443 lbs., 167.00; 5 head, 473 lbs., 157.50; 5 head, 773 lbs., 132.50. Large frame 2, 5 head, 530 lbs., 125.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 314 lbs., 170.00; 5 head, 362 lbs., 172.50; 18 head, 460 to 480 lbs., 159.00 to 160.00 (159.57); 7 head, 544 lbs., 139.00; 5 head, 568 lbs., 137.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 7 head, 486 lbs., 128.00 Mexican origin.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 304 to 335 lbs., 152.50 to 156.00 (155.06); 61 head, 350 to 394 lbs., 150.00 to 165.00 (159.80); 77 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 144.00 to 156.00 (149.70); 111 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 138.00 to 157.00 (144.24); 133 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 132.50 to 146.00 (140.71); 7 head, 538 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 178 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 132.50 to 141.00 (135.83); 60 head, 610 to 648 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (130.35); 63 head, 654 to 691 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (134.47); 108 head, 718 to 747 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (132.98); 21 head, 833 lbs., 130.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 308 to 335 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (140.97); 26 head, 366 to 394 lbs., 135.00 to 147.50 (141.68); 66 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 132.50 to 142.50 (138.35); 76 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 125.00 to 137.50 (132.32); 45 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 120.00 to 132.50 (128.33); 8 head, 509 lbs., 137.00 thin fleshed; 55 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (125.57); 64 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (125.58); 60 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (126.24); 46 head, 715 to 744 lbs., 118.00 to 128.00 (123.40); 12 head, 750 to 769 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (124.90); 14 head, 804 to 824 lbs., 118.00 to 127.00 (122.81); 16 head, 862 to 893 lbs., 119.00 to 123.50 (120.77). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 583 to 588 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (102.99); 21 head, 636 to 647 lbs., 115.00 to 116.50 (116.14); 6 head, 751 lbs., 102.50. Large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 400 to 430 lbs., 143.00 to 147.50 (146.70); 5 head, 506 lbs., 128.00; 18 head, 561 to 598 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (129.19); 7 head, 771 lbs., 129.50. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 405 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 546 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 550 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 611 lbs., 120.00; 13 head, 761 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 433 to 439 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (153.35); 9 head, 479 to 492 lbs., 145.00; 8 head, 510 to 532 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (139.92); 8 head, 570 to 597 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.36). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 351 lbs., 154.00; 11 head, 584 to 595 lbs., 128.00; 14 head, 621 to 642 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.91); 6 head, 675 to 692 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (125.65); 13 head, 701 to 729 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (128.60); 5 head, 822 to 843 lbs., 107.00 to 112.50 (109.17).
