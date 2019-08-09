The Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,322 head of cattle selling on Aug. 6, compared to 3,068 head on July 31 and 3,867 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer calves were steady to $2 higher while lightly tested yearling steers were selling $2 higher. The heifer calves were selling under 650 pounds were trading steady to $4 higher with heavier weight heifers steady to $3 lower. The demand was moderate early and improved throughout the day on a moderate supply. The steers averaged 612 pounds at $145.46/ per hundredweight, while heifers averaged 580 pounds at $133.57 per hundredweight. The supply included: 100% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 46% were heifers and 5% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 46%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (171.51); 42 head, 402 to 448 lbs., 165.00 to 180.00 (170.93); 20 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 163.00 to 168.00 (166.20); 137 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 157.50 to 169.00 (160.95);lbs., 100 head, 561 to 596 lbs., 155.00 to 164.00 (160.15); 198 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 150.00 to 163.50 (155.73); 55 head, 650 to 671 lbs., 143.00 to 157.00 (148.91); 13 head, 708 lbs., 141.00; 8 head, 745 lbs., 136.00 fleshy; 25 head,784 lbs., 138.50; 9 head, 753 lbs., 132.50 fleshy; 77 head, 859 to 878 lbs., 130.50 to 133.00 (132.46). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 344 lbs., 160.00; 7 head, 376 to 378 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (163.44); 37 head, 422 to 448 lbs., 153.00 to 161.00 (158.52); 86 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 142.50 to 162.00 (150.31); 73 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (149.20); 42 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 137.00 to 152.50 (146.15); 107 head, 631 to 648 lbs., 141.00 to 148.50 (145.27); 25 head, 650 to 681 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (138.69); 47 head, 708 to 742 lbs., 132.50 to 137.00 (134.89); 58 head, 758 to 774 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (134.26(); 13 head, 801 to 803 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.39); 10 head, 858 to 896 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (124.95); 19 head, 939 lbs., 121.00; 6 head, 989 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 352 to 395 lbs., 132.50 to 142.50 (138.93); 7 head, 467 to 480 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (141.75); 14 head, 510 to 539 lbs., 135.00 to 142.50 (137.62); 13 head, 552 to 590 lbs., 129.00 to 136.00 (133.65); 21 head, 605 to 640 lbs., 129.50 to 140.00 (132.75); 14 head, 684 to 685 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.07); 8 head, 727 lbs., 111.00; 5 head, 855 lbs., 100.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 623 lbs., 153.00; 21 head, 700 lbs., 141.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 155.00 to 163.00 (156.88); 10 head, 517 to 547 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (139.08); 5 head, 643 lbs., 134.00. Medium frame 1, 10 head, 578 lbs., 166.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 434 to 439 lbs. (146.27); 16 head, 475 to 495 lbs., 149.00 to 154.00 (150.61). Small frame 3 to 4, 11 head, 593 lbs., 45.00
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 26 head, 367 to 393 lbs., 145.00 to 157.00 (149.80); 73 head, 407 to 445 lbs., 142.50 to 155.00(147.12); 34 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (145.27); 98 head, 519 to 548 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (143.07); 176 head, 552 to 588 lbs., 135.00 to 146.50 (142.75); 15 head, 551 to 560 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 148 head, 602 to 647 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (137.95); 76 head, 659 to 687 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (133.44); 30 head, 700 to 722 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.49); 17 head, 756 lbs., 129.00; 9 head, 776 lbs., 123.00 fleshy; 6 head, 882 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 332 to 338 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (142.70); 11 head, 365 to 391 lbs., 138.00 to 142.40 (139.42); 45 head, 409 to 445 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (135.79); 51 head, 457 to 495 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.88); 89 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 123.00 to 135.00 (130.72); 76 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 125.00 to 132.50 (128.66); 73 head, 602 to 640 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (127.35); 69 head, 654 to 686 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (127.72); 49 head, 719 to 745 lbs., 121.00 to 126.00 (125.05); 16 head, 770 to 793 lbs., 112.00 to 123.50 (120.47); 15 head, 825 lbs., 118.50; 24 head, 864 to 886 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (116.52). Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 365 to 388 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (128.08); 5 head, 440 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 499 lbs., 124.00; 10 head, 565 to 595 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.79); 13 head, 660 to 685 lbs., 112.50 to 119.00 (116.56); 6 head, 725 to 748 lbs., 115.00. Large frame 1, 6 head, 463 lbs., 148.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 515 lbs., 130.00; 10 head, 642 lbs., 132.00. Medium frame 1, 7 head, 537 lbs., 142.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 405 to 446 lbs., 130.00 to 153.00 (135.11); 7 head, 493 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (128.56). Medium frame 2, 5 head, 452 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 508 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 18 head, 390 to 396 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (151.65); 5 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (143.77); 7 head, 450 to 455 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (147.42). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 325 lbs., 135.00; 6 head, 420 to 436 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (127.36); 14 head, 451 to 490 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (137.70); 25 head, 505 to 535 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.36); 14 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (130.45); 26 head, 600 to 628 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.91); 8 head, 655 to 682 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (128.26); 11 head, 715 to 736 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (118.56); 5 head, 765 to 785 lbs., 116.00 to 117.00 (116.41).
