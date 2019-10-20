Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 4,108 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 15, compared to 3,912 head on Oct. 8 and 2,528 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were trading $3 to $6 lower while feeder steers were trading $5 higher with yearlings trading steady. The heifer calves were steady to $3 lower with feeder and yearling heifers not well tested. The demand was good on 7 and 8 weight feeders and light on bawling calves. The supply was heavy and included another 4 pot-load draft of 9 weight steers. The steers averaged 670 pounds at $139.93 per hundredweight while heifers averaged 570 pounds at $128.38 per hundredweight. Cooler temperatures and frost across the area has slowed the growth of grass and has brought more calves to town. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 35% were heifers and 5% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 49%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 358 to 365 lbs., 168.00 to 175.00 (170.47); 30 head, 405 to 425 lbs., 167.50 to 169.00 (167.75); 18 head, 406 to 411 lbs., 157.50 to 163.00 (161.49) unweaned; 46 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (153.30); 27 head, 502 to 514 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00 (150.88); 80 head, 503 to 544 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (140.13) unweaned; 57 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (144.96); 46 head, 557 to 599 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (135.21) unweaned; 27 head, 625 to 637 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (145.44); 40 head, 630 to 640 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (140.01) unweaned; 64 head, 660 to 694 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (143.36); 81 head, 702 to 735 lbs., 142.00 to 146.00 (143.78); 28 head, 701 lbs., 154.00 fancy; 134 head, 769 to 795 lbs., 142.00 to 145.50 (144.28); 65 head, 801 to 810 lbs., 140.00 to 148.25 (147.75); 42 head, 895 lbs., 138.50; 279 head, 934 to 939 lbs., 136.50 to 137.60 (137.37). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 340 lbs., 164.00; 34 head, 369 to 395 lbs., 150.00 to 161.00 (153.80); 46 head, 406 to 446 lbs., 145.00 to 157.50 (152.06); 84 head, 458 to 498 lbs., 136.00 to 149.00; 72 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (136.51); 5 head, 592 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 60 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 130.00 to 142.50 (138.51); 49 head, 650 to 692 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.59); 101 head, 702 to 736 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (133.06); 10 head, 757 to 773 lbs., 136.00; 50 head, 822 to 844 lbs., 124.00 to 137.00 (132.42); 11 head, 852 lbs., 121.00; 5 head, 914 lbs., 122.00; 9 head, 959 lbs., 125.00; 8 head, 1015 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 364 lbs., 143.00; 10 head, 402 to 447 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (139.36); 18 head, 480 to 491 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (131.94); 28 head, 509 to 549 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (129.72); 8 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (123.18); 16 head, 619 to 636 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (119.22). Large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 487 lbs., 136.00; 12 head, 515 to 526 lbs., 123.00 to 135.00 (129.06); 17 head, 596 lbs., 138.00; 21 head, 618 to 638 lbs., 132.50 to 142.50 (141.11); 5 head, 658 to 665 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125); 23 head, 732 lbs., 135.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 401 lbs., 162.00; 10 head, 490 lbs., 142.00; 7 head, 507 lbs., 132.50; Medium frame 2, 5 head, 418 lbs., 135.00; 5 head, 465 lbs., 128.00; 5 head, 594 lbs., 122.50; 5 head, 665 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 360 to 365 lbs., 140.00 to 142.50 (141.49); 31 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (139.22); 39 head, 460 to 491 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.18); 55 head, 505 to 547 lbs., 132.50 to 136.00 (134.22); 53 head, 516 to 546 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (127.70) unweaned; 102 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 132.50 to 139.00 (135.48); 15 head, 571 to 598 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (128.65) unweaned; 53 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 132.50 to 142.00 (135.36); 8 head, 600 to 608 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.50) unweaned; 30 head, 652 to 682 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (135.90); 29 head, 653 to 672 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (128.42) unweaned; 10 head, 722 to 730 lbs., 132.00 to 133.00 (132.30); 39 head, 829 lbs., 126.50; 28 head, 883 lbs., 128.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 27 head, 322 to 339 lbs., 132.50 to 140.00 (136.47); 44 head, 362 to 396 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.63); 38 head, 408 to 448 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (131.89); 59 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 120.00 to 132.50 (128.66); 57 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 120.00 to 132.50 (127.42); 48 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 119.00 to 131.00 (127.13); 39 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 117.50 to 130.00 (122.85); 5 head, 639 lbs., 112.50 unweaned; 30 head, 657 to 699 lbs., 117.00 to 128.00 (124.65); 16 head, 710 to 737 lbs., 117.00 to 128.00 (124.42); 7 head, 769 to 775 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (121.99); 7 head, 814 to 818 lbs., 117.00 to 119.50 (118.78); 5 head, 877 lbs., 118.00; 6 head, 915 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 2, 13 head, 322 to 323 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (116.15); 5 head, 358 to 367 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.03); 17 head, 465 to 496 lbs., 100.00 to 119.00 (109.15); 23 head, 502 to 540 lbs., 110.00 to 117.00 (114.41); 35 head, 557 to 599 lbs., 97.50 to 115.00 (110.88); 7 head, 640 to 644 lbs., 111.00 to 112.50 (111.43); 7 head, 667 to 686 lbs., 111.00 to 117.50 (113.74); 8 head, 723 to 735 lbs., 107.00 to 111.00 (109.52). Large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 570 to 578 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (127.47); 47 head, 620 to 633 lbs., 124.00 to 132.50 (131.21); 20 head, 706 lbs., 129.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 404 to 423 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.91). Medium frame 2, 8 head, 324 lbs., 120.00; 7 head, 586 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 493 lbs., 138.00; 5 head, 523 lbs., 138.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 392 lbs., 130.00; 9 head, 407 to 432 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (124.33); 10 head, 465 to 490 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.06); 15 head, 503 to 512 lbs., 100.00 to 123.00 (117.32); 45 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 110.00 to 123.00 (116.02); 21 head, 620 to 628 lbs., 100.00 to 116.00 (109.59); 12 head, 652 to 697 lbs., 100.00 to 114.00 (110.10); 7 head, 711 to 742 lbs., 112.00 to 113.00 (112.71); 8 head, 766 to 778 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (103.74). Medium frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 592 lbs., 103.00.
