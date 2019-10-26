Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,298 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 22, compared to 4,108 head on Oct. 15 and 2,648 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers were selling $2 to $6 lower. The demand was lower and the supply was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 43% were heifers and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 50%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 255 to 270 lbs., 160.00 to 172.50 (162.99); 12 head, 318 to 347 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (162.83); 9 head, 337 lbs., 176.00 fancy; 29 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 155.00 to 169.00 (160.44); 8 head, 367 lbs., 179.00 fancy; 35 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 145.00 to 164.00 (156.31); 5 head, 407 lbs., 170.00 fancy; 82 head, 454 to 498 lbs., 148.00 to 164.00 (153.02); 25 head, 453 lbs., 167.00 fancy; 123 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (146.32); 146 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 131.00 to 151.00 (143.69); 132 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 130.00 to 151.00 (138.41); 116 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 125.00 to 145.00 (140.75); 112 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 129.50 to 145.00 (138.43); 55 head, 751 to 795 lbs., 132.00 to 142.50 (140.84); 24 head, 801 to 838 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (136.72); 90 head, 857 to 881 lbs., 131.00 to 139.50 (137.39); 177 head, 940 to 949 lbs., 133.00 to 137.85 (137.52); 9 head, 1001 to 1020 lbs., 121.00 to 129.50 (126.63). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 270 to 297 lbs., 130.00 to 147.00 (138.10); 4 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 150.00; 6 head, 360 to 375 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (153.15); 17 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 132.50 to 148.00 (143.36); 35 head, 452 to 496 lbs., 125.00 to 146.00 (139.92); 35 head, 512 to 544 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (128.79); 13 head, 560 to 588 lbs., 120.00 to 144.00 (132.24); 4 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (129.29); 19 head, 655 to 680 lbs., 122.00 to 135.00 (127.12); 8 head, 720 to 734 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (130.39); 3 hed, 750 lbs., 121.00; 3 head, 825 lbs., 121.00; 4 head, 861 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 384 lbs., 133.00; 6 head, 452 lbs., 132.50; 4 head, 591 lbs., 132.50. Large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 538 lbs., 120.00. Medium frame 2, 2 head, 492 lbs., 120.00; 10 head, 515 to 522 lbs., 115.00 to 132.50 (124.77); 8 head, 689 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 270 lbs., 130.00; 6 head, 333 to 338 lbs., 143.00; 20 head, 351 to 395 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (135.82); 53 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 130.00 to 137.50 (132.65); 8 head, 433 lbs., 138.00 fancy; 68 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (132.29); 3 head, 468 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 101 head, 504 to 547 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (130.53); 88 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 125.00 to 142.00 (133.42); 134 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 122.00 to 138.00 (131.83); 6 head, 637 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 145 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 122.00 to 137.50 (132.86); 112 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 126.00 to 138.50 (135.13); 45 head, 770 to 795 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (130.13); 18 head, 843 lbs., 120.50; 3 head, 867 lbs., 123.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 304 to 330 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.58); 15 head, 352 to 392 lbs., 124.00 to 137.50 (131.78); 33 head, 402 to 440 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (127.25); 52 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (126.55); 38 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 116.00 to 128.00 (122.57); 42 head, 552 to 597 lbs., 117.00 to 128.00 (123.03); 6 head, 570 lbs., 125.00 thin fleshed; 29 head, 608 to 645 lbs., 116.00 to 121.00 (119.16); 19 head, 660 to 698 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.76); 17 head, 718 to 736 lbs., 117.00 to 128.00 (125.46); 4 head, 751 lbs., 115.00; 6 head, 858 to 888 lbs., 112.00 to 123.50 (119.75); 7 head, 984 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 398 lbs., 125.00; 24 head, 505 to 515 lbs., 111.00 to 121.00 (119.58); 4 head, 664 lbs., 116.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 478 lbs., 108.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 402 lbs., 115.00; 5 head, 525 to 545 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (103.04). Medium frame 2, 8 head, 469 lbs., 128.00; 8 head, 512 lbs., 125.00; 6 head, 569 lbs., 118.00; 8 head, 689 lbs., 112.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (144.28); 14 head, 412 to 437 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (146.57); 36 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 132.00 to 152.50 (144.87); 6 head, 503 to 505 lbs., 130.00 to 132.50 (131.25); 5 head, 585 to 596 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (128.39); 6 head, 600 to 608 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (103.36); 4 head, 729 lbs., 106.00; 8 head, 831 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 430 to 438 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.48); 3 head, 488 lbs., 135.00; 3 head, 565 lbs., 120.00; 4 head, 601 lbs., 122.00; 6 head, 698 lbs., 121.00; 3 head, 702 lbs., 117.00; 7 head, 814 lbs., 100.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.