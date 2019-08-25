Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported 969 head of cattle selling on Aug. 20, compared to 1,710 head on Aug. 13 and 3,134 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were steady to $3 higher. The yearlings were scarce. The demand was moderate on a very light supply. With the heat index higher than fat cattle prices, receipts were the lowest they have been in several years. Steers averaged 571 pounds at $139.76 per hundredweight while heifers averaged 537 pounds at $122.39 per hundredweight. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 33% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 48% were heifers and 19% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 31%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 165.00 to 174.00 (168.40); 9 head, 413 to 435 lbs., 164.00 to 168.00 (166.54); 18 head, 450 to 492 lbs., 152.00 to 158.00 (153.73); 18 head, 510 to 519 lbs., 152.50 to 157.50 (156.45); 25 head, 552 to 593 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (146.71); 35 head, 602 to 642 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (147.22); 25 head, 660 to 675 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (144.61). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 310 to 325 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (148.85); 5 head, 368 to 395 lbs., 157.00 to 162.00 (160.94); 4 head, 412 to 420 lbs., 152.50 to 155.00 (153.74); 3 head, 475 to 480 lbs., 142.00 to 152.00 (148.69); 23 head, 500 to 520 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (143.03); 15 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 127.00 to 145.00 (137.63); 21 head, 605 to 647 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (129.64); 6 head, 665 to 676 lbs., 134.00; 5 head, 700 to 712 lbs., 122.00 to 134.00 (127.96); 5 head, 755 to 798 lbs., 110.00 to 132.00 (119.97); 5 head, 991 lbs., 108.00; 9 head, 1044 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 2, 18 head, 524 to 533 lbs., 107.00 to 130.00 (126.12); 3 head, 650 to 670 lbs., 114.00 to 118.00 (116.69). Large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 387 lbs., 145.00; 9 head, 604 lbs., 130.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 3 head, 528 lbs., 60.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 269 lbs., 167.50; 14 head, 350 to 379 lbs., 142.50 to 155.00 (146.78); 39 head, 417 to 439 lbs., 132.50 to 139.00 (134.10); 15 head, 450 to 475 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (131.26); 54 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 128.00 to 142.50 (129.12); 20 head, 550 to 587 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (124.90); 7 head, 607 to 610 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (125.56); 6 head, 664 to 690 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.83); 6 head, 735 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 332 to 345 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.71); 11 head, 355 to 391 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (138.48); 15 head, 410 to 442 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (123.36); 30 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 118.00 to 130.00 (124.91); 47 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (124.10); 23 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (122.24); 27 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (115.46); 15 head, 665 to 695 lbs., 113.00 to 121.00 (114.11); 12 head, 876 to 883 lbs., 109.00 to 112.00 (110.74); 8 head, 918 lbs., 108.00; 3 head, 1085 lbs., 92.50. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 395 lbs., 110.00 to 127.50 (121.67); 4 head, 402 to 445 lbs., 100.00 to 117.50 (110.94); 12 head, 460 to 492 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (105.74); 4 head, 523 to 535 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (107.46); 3 head, 550 to 565 lbs., 92.50 to 108.00 (97.57); 7 head, 660 to 690 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (106.86); 3 head, 855 to 885 lbs., 95.00 to 103.00 (100.39). Large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 378 lbs., 130.00; 8 head, 588 lbs., 115.00; 3 head, 605 lbs., 122.50. Medium frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 395 lbs., 122.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 348 lbs., 162.50; 17 head, 400 to 442 lbs., 144.00 to 165.00 (154.06); 18 head, 470 to 495 lbs., 132.50 to 147.50 (139.24); 20 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 128.00 to 142.50 (135.02); 15 head, 555 to 582 lbs., 132.50 to 136.00 (132.82); 3 head, 610 to 630 lbs., 132.50 to 136.00 (134.81); 6 head, 688 lbs., 125.00; 4 head, 700 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 410 to 440 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (120.91); 8 head, 455 to 488 lbs., 117.50 to 134.00 (130.52); 7 head, 550 to 558 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.28); 7 head, 600 to 611 lbs., 110.00 to 129.00 (124.89); 9 head, 655 to 688 lbs., 113.00 to 125.00 (123.71); 6 head, 710 to 728 lbs., 102.50 to 116.00 (111.79); 12 head, 755 to 775 lbs., 111.00 to 117.50 (111.53). Medium frame 1, 11 head, 515 lbs., 131.00; 4 head, 866 lbs., 107.00; 5 head, 906 lbs., 106.00.
