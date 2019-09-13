Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 2,730 head of cattle selling on Sept. 10, compared to 2,158 head on Sept. 3 and 3,712 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were trading $3 to $6 lower with spots $8 lower while heifer calves were steady to $4 lower. The yearling steers were trading $3 to $4 lower with yearling heifers not well tested. The demand was light early and improved throughout the day as the cattle boards started gaining some ground. The supply was moderate and included several pot-loads of 8 and 9 weight steers. The steers averaged 629 pounds at $133.82 per hundredweight while heifers averaged 475 pounds at $131.74 per hundredweight. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 41% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 43%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 359 to 380 lbs., 156.00 to 165.00 (161.67); 19 head, 402 to 448 lbs., 154.00 to 163.00 (155.74); 31 head, 456 to 476 lbs., 148.00 to 153.00 (150.28); 47 head, 505 to 541 lbs., 143.00 to 151.00 (145.58); 81 head, 558 to 596 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (144.02); 13 head, 556 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 164 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 138.00 to 146.00 (142.60); 36 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.70); 105 head, 706 to 740 lbs., 132.50 to 140.00 (136.09); 59 head, 804 lbs., 128.75; 58 head, 890 lbs., 129.00; 7 head, 873 lbs., 121.00 fleshy; 6 head, 906 lbs., 121.00 fleshy; 55 head, 950 lbs., 122.25; 10 head, 968 lbs., 118.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 308 to 347 lbs., 152.50 to 163.00 (156.40); 8 head, 381 to 398 lbs., 148.00 to 153.00 (151.07); 40 head, 402 to 444 lbs., 142.00 to 147.50 (145.46); 52 head, 470 to 498 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (141.38); 63 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (139.21); 81 head, 554 to 599 lbs., 126.00 to 138.00 (133.18); 86 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 124.00 to 137.50 (132.06); 5 head, 602 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 45 head, 651 to 691 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (128.54); 12 head, 651 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 17 head, 708 to 745 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (128.18); 7 head, 705 to 735 lbs., 111.00 to 117.00 (113.63) fleshy; 40 head, 753 to 793 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (126.35); 5 head, 835 lbs., 124.00; 5 head, 974 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 383 to 398 lbs., 132.50 to 145.00 (138.87); 13 head, 426 to 432 lbs., 120.00 to 138.00 (132.66); 12 head, 477 to 485 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.32); 27 head, 508 to 538 lbs., 111.00 to 125.00 (118.35); 15 head, 574 to 598 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (125.61); 11 head, 728 to 745 lbs., 107.00 to 119.00 (113.94). Large frame 1, 13 head, 542 lbs., 144.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 478 lbs., 145.00; 10 head, 544 to 549 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.01); 26 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 128.00 to 132.50 (130.38); 12 head, 611 to 627 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (135.76); 8 head, 763 to 769 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (124.12). Large frame 2, 8 head, 394 lbs., 138.00. Medium frame 2, 5 head, 340 lbs., 134.00; 8 head, 415 to 428 lbs., 113.00 to 120.00 (115.68); 6 head, 508 to 528 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (117.36); 10 head, 557 to 560 lbs., 100.00 to 114.00 (107.02); 5 head, 662 lbs., 118.00; 5 head, 704 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 25 head, 352 to 395 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (141.29); 50 head, 411 to 440 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (137.20); 110 head, 450 to 494 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (133.47); 47 head, 503 to 542 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (132.47); 27 head, 516 to 541 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (122.35) unweaned; 116 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (132.45); 5 head, 555 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 86 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 129.00 to 132.50 (131.70); 8 head, 605 to 612 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.88) unweaned; 41 head, 660 to 671 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.17); 6 head, 732 lbs., 123.00; 11 head, 814 lbs., 111.00 fleshy; 7 head, 985 lbs., 105.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 351 lbs., 133.00; 11 head, 408 to 445 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.21); 30 head, 476 to 493 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.47); 58 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (122.91); 79 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (121.11); 32 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 113.00 to 123.00 (118.28); 38 head, 650 to 689 lbs., 117.00 to 121.00 (119.58); 16 head, 710 to 738 lbs., 114.00 to 119.00 (116.10); 5 head, 814 lbs., 106.00; 14 head, 858 to 893 lbs., 101.00 to 115.50 (110.19); 16 head, 996 lbs., 88.50 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 412 to 418 lbs, 100.00 to 112.50 (107.77); 6 head, 470 to 480 lbs., 100.00 to 112.50 (106.18); 15 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 103.00 to 118.00 (112.10); 23 head, 558 to 581 lbs., 102.50 to 116.00 (110.33); 5 head, 675 lbs., 112.00; 11 head, 775 to 790 lbs., 107.00 to 111.00 (109.89). Large frame 1, 16 head, 491 lbs., 134.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 432 lbs., 132.50; 7 head, 532 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (113.39); 30 head, 565 to 588 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (120.30); 5 head, 667 lbs., 124.00. Medium frame 1, 10 head, 554 lbs., 125.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 320 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 543 lbs., 120.00. Medium frame 2, 5 head, 465 lbs., 110.00; 5 head, 686 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 370 lbs., 153.00; 6 head, 425 lbs., 154.00; 6 head, 473 lbs., 138.00; 6 head, 553 lbs., 133.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 378 lbs., 135.00; 13 head, 401 to 449 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (128.57); 17 head, 562 to 594 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (118.53).
