Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported 4,801 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 5, compared to 2,985 head on Oct. 29 and 3,127 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were trading $3 to $7 higher. The demand was very good on a heavy supply. The supply included a four pot to load draft of 901 to pound yearling steers that was $10 higher than what a similar group sold for two weeks ago from the same farm. The steers averaged 631 pounds at $145.64 per hundredweight while heifers averaged 568 pounds at $129.71 per hundredweight. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 41% were heifers and 5% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 47%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 307 to 334 lbs., 177.50 to 182.50 (180.38); 26 head, 360 to 392 lbs., 171.00 to 179.00 (175.53); 57 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 159.00 to 175.00 (164.73); 71 head, 461 to 497 lbs., 151.00 to 164.00 (157.26); 35 head, 463 to 496 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (148.51) unweaned; 177 head, 501 to 544 lbs., 149.00 to 162.00 (155.81); 31 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (146.48) unweaned; 79 head, 551 to 597 lbs., 148.00 to 160.00 (153.40); 48 head, 552 to 593 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (145.23) unweaned; 109 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (147.40); 29 head, 621 to 648 lbs., 141.00 to 143.00 (141.92) unweaned; 88 head, 650 to 691 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (144.47); 17 head, 660 to 688 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 85 head, 701 to 749 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (146.08); 5 head, 710 lbs., 139.00 fleshy; 166 head, 750 to 784 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (148.90); 31 head, 805 to 836 lbs., 143.00 to 146.50 (145.04); 28 head, 851 to 854 lbs., 139.00 to 145.50 (142.95); 228 head, 901 lbs., 147.60. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 338 to 340 lbs., 161.00 to 170.00 (164.01); 21 head, 380 to 390 lbs., 153.00 to 166.00 (161.70); 44 head, 402 to 447 lbs., 142.50 to 157.00 (150.87); 5 head, 447 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 32 head, 464 to 498 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 (144.56); 63 head, 512 to 545 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (141.38); 94 head, 556 to 599 lbs., 130.00 to 146.00 (139.17); 68 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (136.76); 69 head, 653 to 690 lbs., 121.00 to 138.00 (134.43); 44 head, 701 to 740 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (133.62); 5 head, 772 to 778 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (126.63); 26 head, 801 to 846 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (136.96); 21 head, 869 lbs., 133.50; 6 head, 900 to 935 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (122.96); 8 head, 985 to 990 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (121.24). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 429 to 435 lbs., 142.00 to 142.50 (142.22); 8 head, 475 to 488 lbs., 132.50 to 136.00 (133.83); 7 head, 566 lbs., 119.00. Large frame 1, 9 head, 444 lbs., 155.00; 5 head, 467 lbs., 152.50; 33 head, 511 to 546 lbs., 146.00 to 149.00 (147.49); 22 head, 608 to 610 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (142.32); 10 head, 658 to 695 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.43). Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 325 lbs., 150.00; 5 head, 401 lbs., 143.00; 6 head, 466 lbs., 143.00; 11 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (126.73); 5 head, 572 lbs., 137.00; 12 head, 602 to 604 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (135.33); 31 head, 652 to 675 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (128.81); 13 head, 701 to 744 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (130.07). Medium frame 1, 11 head, 411 lbs., 160.00; 7 head, 504 lbs., 154.00; 16 head, 617 lbs., 153.00; 5 head, 682 lbs., 135.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 409 lbs., 150.00; 10 head, 491 to 492 lbs., 131.00 to 142.50 (136.76); 11 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.13); Medium frame 2, 5 head, 360 lbs., 140.00; 10 head, 533 to 549 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.49). Dairy steers, large frame 3, 12 head, 631 to 635 lbs., 59.00 to 60.00 (59.33); 23 head, 658 lbs., 61.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 34 head, 311 to 329 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (145.25); 5 head, 380 to 393 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (143.18); 117 head, 402 to 445 lbs., 136.00 to 143.00 (139.90); 122 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 132.50 to 149.00 (136.62); 44 head, 458 to 487 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (129.56) unweaned; 73 head, 501 to 546 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (135.33). 23 head, 503 to 534 lbs., 130.00 to 132.50 (131.26) unweaned; 45 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (134.74); 49 head, 552 to 589 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (129.42) unweaned; 55 head, 603 to 637 lbs., 132.50 to 139.00 (136.70); 10 head, 606 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 45 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 132.50 to 141.00 (137.34); 17 head, 669 to 674 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 94 head, 708 to 728 lbs., 132.50 to 142.00 (139.17); 56 head, 756 to 762 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.89); 29 head, 819 lbs., 135.00; 5 head, 834 lbs., 130.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 336 to 337 lbs., 136.00 to 137.50 (136.45); 37 head, 358 to 397 lbs., 127.50 to 136.00 (131.08); 33 head, 408 to 443 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (129.86); 17 head, 449 lbs., 136.00 thin fleshed; 39 head, 458 to 499 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (125.51); 66 head, 504 to 541 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (128.89); 83 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 118.00 to 130.00 (123.03); 43 head, 605 to 628 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (123.69); 47 head, 654 to 696 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (127.22); 11 head, 669 lbs., 108.00 fleshy; 67 head, 700 to 739 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (127.90); 25 head, 771 to 795 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (123.67); 5 head, 800 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 852 to 898 lbs., 100.00 to 109.00 (105.51). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 425 lbs., 120.00; 15 head, 452 to 477 lbs., 100.00 to 119.00 (111.17); 18 head, 525 to 549 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (112.82); 35 head, 558 to 578 lbs., 110.00 to 117.50 (114.05); 29 head, 615 to 633 lbs., 100.00 to 116.50 (110.22). Large frame 1, 8 head, 454 to 495 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (133.16); 16 head, 508 lbs., 130.00; 6 head, 612 lbs., 137.00; 10 head, 682 lbs., 129.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 378 to 397 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.56); 13 head, 442 to 444 lbs., 112.50 to 127.50 (118.86); 7 head, 495 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 122.14; 18 head, 511 to 542 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (120.63); 43 head, 570 to 599 lbs., 114.00 to 130.00 (123.25); 15 head, 616 to 645 lbs., 114.00 to 120.00 (117.94); 10 head, 677 to 683 lbs., 125.00. Large frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 779 lbs., 75.00. Medium frame 1, 12 head, 502 to 519 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.37); 16 head, 594 lbs., 133.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 510 to 522 lbs., 120.00 to 122.50 (121.24); 5 head, 605 lbs., 110.00. Medium frame 2, 10 head, 576 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 399 lbs., 155.00; 27 head, 471 to 496 lbs., 141.00 to 143.00 (142.00); 13 head, 518 to 545 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (134.13); 21 head, 554 to 560 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (134.56); 11 head, 636 to 649 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 532 lbs., 120.00; 8 head, 582 to 588 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (125.49); 23 head, 602 to 643 lbs., 110.00 to 129.00 (124.16); 22 head, 650 to 692 lbs., 110.00 to 126.00 (119.11); 25 head, 702 to 731 lbs., 110.00 to 124.00 (119.32); 5 head, 761 lbs., 111.50; 5 head, 840 lbs., 108.00; 6 head, 928 lbs., 80.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 586 lbs., 100.00.
