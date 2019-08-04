Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,068 head of cattle selling on July 30, compared to 3,481 head the previous week and 4,848 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
In comparison to a week ago, the steer and heifer calves were trading unevenly steady from $2 lower to $2 higher with some six weight heifers trading $5 higher. The yearling steers were steady to firm in a light test of the market, while yearling heifers were not well tested. The steers averaged 642 pounds at $144.74 per hundredweight while heifers averaged 585 pounds at $134.55 per hundredweight. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 42% were heifers and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 51%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head. 351 to 395 lbs., 168.00 to 177.00 (171.42); 24 head, 412 to 442 lbs., 170.00 to 173.00 (171.07); 31 head, 452 to 499 lbs., 164.00 to 169.00 (164.98): 58 head, 504 to 529 lbs., 156.00 to 163.00 (158.56); 44 head, 562 to 594 lbs., 152.50 to 162.50 (157.52); 148 head, 604 to 638 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (156.56); 105 head, 658 to 694 lbs. 145.50 to 155.00 (148.62); 63 head, 705 to 735 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (143.00); 29 head, 760 to 762 lbs., 142.00; 5 head, 814 lbs., 134.00; 67 head, 862 to 863 lbs., 130.00; 116 head, 929 lbs., 130.00; 20 head, 956 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 378 to 392 lbs., 163.00 to 166.00 (164.53); 44 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 154.00 to 168.00 (163.75); 84 head, 451 to 498 lbs, 150.00 to 160.00 (155.52); 76 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (151.99); 78 head, 551 to 597 lbs., 142.00 to 152.00 (146.78); 51 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 136.00 to 149.00 (143.94); 13 head, 678 to 699 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.46); 5 head, 698 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 24 head, 702 to 734 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (138.05); 28 head, 768 to 791 lbs., 132.50 to 136.00 (134.70): 35 head, 804 to 839 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (126.09); 14 head, 854 to 895 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (125.02); 7 head, 994 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 2, 13 head, 372 to 376 lbs., 150.00; 5 head, 406 lbs., 150.00; 31 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 121.00 to 150.00 (138.66). Large frame 1, 8 head, 578 lbs., 157.00; 17 head, 625 to 627 lbs., 155.00 to 156.00 (155.71); 8 head, 675 lbs., 149.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 454 to 490 lbs., 160.00 to 161.00 (160.55); 20 head, 514 to 540 lbs., 143.00 to 155.00 (151.93); 9 head, 560 to 567 lbs., 142.00 to 152.00 (148.69); 10 head, 616 to 629 lbs., 136.00 to 149.00 (142.43); 22 head, 667 to 688 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (138.51); 9 head, 700 to 710 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (135.12). Dairy steers, large frame 3, 14 head, 555 lbs., 72.00; 3 head, 778 lbs., 65.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 327 lbs., 153.00; 37 head, 404 to 445 lbs., 146.00 to 150.00 (149.68); 63 head, 451 to 488 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (144.07); 62 head, 500 to 539 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (138.53); 110 head, 552 to 594 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (141.18); 5 head, 576 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 175 head, 607 to 648 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (137.37); 45 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 135.00 to 142.50 (138.44); 8 head, 680 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 85 head, 720 to 741 lbs., 131.00 to 132.50 (132.29); 26 head, 724 to 732 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (126.38) fleshy; 17 head, 754 to 760 lbs., 128.00 to 132.00 (129.64); 24 head, 857 to 860 lbs., 117.00 to 121.00 (119.33) fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 362 to 378 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (142.99); 35 head, 413 to 444 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (140.25); 67 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 132.50 to 141.00 (136.72); 14 head, 510 to 543 lbs., 132.50 to 139.00 (134.97); 38 head, 561 to 595 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.24); 37 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (128.02); 5 head, 663 lbs., 119.00; 25 head, 806 to 829 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (119.75); 17 head, 887 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2, 27 head, 375 lbs., 135.00; 11 head, 460 to 461 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (126.45). Large frame 1, 10 head, 578 lbs., 139.00; 19 head, 605 to 611 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (142.35). Large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 434 lbs., 143.00; 30 head, 478 to 498 lbs., 138.00 to 142.50 (140.89); 10 head, 520 lbs., 137.00; 11 head, 550 to 556 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (125.07); 21 head, 637 to 640 lbs., 125.00 to 131.50 (130.58); 5 head, 695 lbs., 120.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 452 to 471 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.22); 5 head, 500 lbs., 131.00; 6 head, 638 lbs., 127.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 6 head, 336 lbs., 110.00; 12 head, 406 to 410 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 415 to 448 lbs., 145.00 to 158.00 (153.04); 12 head, 455 to 461 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (152.52); 24 head, 500 to 529 lbs., 139.00 to 151.00 (145.02); 10 head, 610 to 625 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (140.59). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 387 to 396 lbs., 130.00 to 150.00 (142.61); 5 head, 420 lbs., 135.00; 16 head, 509 to 538 lbs., 126.00 to 137.50 (134.80); 6 head, 575 to 583 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.01); 14 head, 608 to 648 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (133.47). 5 head, 824 lbs., 103.00; 5 head, 908 lbs., 90.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.