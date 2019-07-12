The Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,311 head of cattle selling on July 9, compared to 4,245 head selling on June 25 and 4,406 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
When compared to two weeks ago, the steer calves were trading $5 to $10 higher with heifer calves trading $4 to $8 higher. The yearlings were not well tested; however, the undertones were sharply higher. The demand was good on a moderate supply, which was impacted by the heat and humidity. The cash markets recovered some of their pre-July 4 losses as the cattle futures saw triple digit gains. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 42% were heifers and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 45%.
Feeder steers:
Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 39 head, 403 to 427 lbs., 167.00 to 175.00 (169.44); 44 head, 458 to 494 lbs., 162.00 to 167.00 (165.77); 112 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 158.00 to 165.00 (162.21); 15 head, 523 to 539 lbs., 149.00 to 156.00 (151.38) unweaned; 96 head, 555 to 597 lbs., 152.00 to 160.00 (156.58); 70 head, 604 to 628 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (151.90); 79 head, 600 to 624 lbs., 149.00 to 149.50 (149.43) unweaned; 65 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (144.45); 21 head, 664 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 23 head, 707 lbs., 142.00; 10 head, 728 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 71 head, 816 to 822 lbs., 132.00 to 141.50 (140.30); 8 head, 870 lbs., 139.00; 27 head, 950 to 981 lbs., 119.00 to 122.00 (120.91) fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 379 to 398 lbs., 167.50 to 173.00 (169.63); 60 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 152.50 to 164.00 (159.76); 36 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 146.00 to 159.00 (155.61); 90 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 143.00 to 157.50 (150.14); 79 head, 552 to 596 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (147.12); 113 head, 600 to 638 lbs., 133.00 to 147.00 (142.81); 107 head, 655 to 692 lbs., 133.00 to 142.00 (139.54); 37 head, 700 to 720 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (135.30); 37 head, 754 to 786 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (131.56); 27 head, 828 to 840 lbs., 127.00; 5 head, 878 lbs., 115.00; 6 head, 911 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 2, 49 head, 333 to 345 lbs., 152.50 to 157.50 (157.08); 8 head, 372 to 378 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (141.89); 5 head, 479 lbs., 142.50; 25 head, 502 to 540 lbs., 129.00 to 145.00 (134.28); 6 head, 578 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 662 lbs., 122.00; 6 head, 748 lbs., 118.00. Large frame 1, 14 head, 601 to 645 lbs., 148.00 to 149.00 (148.45); 5 head, 698 lbs., 148.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 402 to 430 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (150.78); 8 head, 450 to 478 lbs., 140.00 to 159.00 (146.86); 9 head, 512 to 534 lbs., 152.00 to 156.00 (153.30); 11 head, 555 to 583 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (140.10); 24 head, 611 to 649 lbs., 125.00 to 145.00 (136.41); 12 head, 653 to 674 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (138.02); 5 head, 700 lbs., 137.00; 6 head, 895 lbs., 114.00. Large frame 2, 5 head, 478 lbs., 138.00; 5 head, 641 lbs., 100.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 408 to 428 lbs., 150.00 to 166.00 (160.16); 10 head, 494 lbs., 153.00; 10 head, 500 to 508 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (149.04); 5 head, 635 lbs., 140.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 28 head, 378 to 393 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (153.29); 57 head, 403 to 439 lbs., 139.00 to 150.00 (145.91); 103 head, 453 to 494 lbs., 137.50 to 153.00 (145.28); 129 head, 509 to 548 lbs., 134.00 to 141.00 (137.18); 132 head, 557 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 147.00 (139.09); 101 head, 604 to 647 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (133.13); 29 head, 654 to 678 lbs., 128.00 to 132.00 (131.57); 48 head, 717 to 745 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (133.22); 66 head, 781 lbs., 134.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 300 to 333 lbs., 140.00 to 147.50 (142.94); 9 head, 377 to 390 lbs., 135.00 to 142.50 (139.13); 38 head, 402 to 447 lbs., 132.50 to 142.50 (137.57); 63 head, 462 to 499 lbs., 130.00 to 137.50 (133.07); 61 head, 518 to 547 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (130.91); 27 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (127.79); 40 head, 618 to 648 lbs., 117.00 to 126.00 (123.85); 61 head, 650 to 661 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (122.32); 16 head, 707 to 721 lbs., 122.50 to 125.00 (124.07); 19 head, 774 to 790 lbs., 108.00 to 120.50 (114.79); 23 head, 803 to 845 lbs., 104.00 to 117.00 (112.00); 15 head, 861 to 868 lbs., 113.00 to 118.00 (115.68); 17 head, 905 lbs., 117.00; 8 head, 929 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 5 head, 1055 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 391 lbs., 127.50; 8 head, 400 to 425 lbs., 112.50 to 122.50 (118.89); 8 head, 628 to 630 lbs., 103.00 to 119.00 (108.99); 5 head, 691 lbs., 115.00. Large frame 1, 7 head, 471 lbs., 140.00; 7 head, 585 lbs., 132.50; 5 head, 653 lbs., 132.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 408 lbs., 136.00; 9 head, 478 to 498 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (133.05); 5 head, 521 lbs., 124.00; 19 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (125.93); 9 head, 608 to 648 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (120.99); 5 head, 650 lbs., 126.00. Medium frame 1, 5 head, 472 lbs., 137.50. Medium frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 338 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 370 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 504 lbs., 131.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 307 lbs., 156.00; 5 head, 384 lbs., 150.00; 8 head, 432 to 442 lbs., 144.00 to 158.00 (149.18); 7 head, 471 lbs., 144.00; 20 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 144.00 to 147.00 (145.18); 23 head, 565 to 580 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (141.51); 8 head, 605 to 606 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.75). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 340 lbs., 137.50; 5 head, 382 lbs., 127.50; 7 head, 598 lbs., 128.00; 13 head, 628 to 648 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (125.79); 13 head, 662 to 699 lbs., 110.00 to 128.00 (118.19).
